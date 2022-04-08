An elegant blend of gold, copper and silver, the colour rose gold has taken over as the primary jewellery colour for many women. This specific tinge of rose flatters every skin tone, but especially those with warm undertones. If a rose-gold watch is missing from your collection, then it’s the perfect time to fix that. Or if you've been looking for the perfect Eid gift for a loved one, look no further. We’ve compiled a list of trendiest rose-gold wristwatches for women with varying features for your shopping cart. Don’t forget to sign up as a Prime member to avail next-day delivery!

1. Best Overall: Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch

Pros

Jewellery clasp with extender link

Water resistant for up to 30 metres

Attractive contrast dial

Cons

Fits smaller wrists better

You can never go wrong with an emerald green dial. On the smaller side, Anne Klein’s rose-gold Japanese Quartz packs personality for its contrasting shades. The hours on the analogue display are laid out in neat Roman numerals and dainty hands. Since the watch is a link bracelet, the extender saves the trouble of guessing size. It can also withstand splashes of water and brief immersion in up to 30 metres of depth, which means you can wash your hands worry-free. If a green dial is not the look you were going for, then there are other colour options to pick from including all rose-gold, grey, burgundy and navy blue.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

2. Best Set: Michael Kors Pyper Women's Watch

Pros

Comes with rose-gold bracelet and earrings

Water resistant for up to 50 metres

Cons

Does not have a hand for seconds

Expensive

Michael Kor’s all-rose-gold Pyper watch is a piece of jewellery on its own, rather than an accessory. The mineral glass case is encircled with tiny crystals, housing a two-hand analogous display, excluding the second hand. Its strap is made of stainless steel and can survive in water as deep as 50 metres. But wait, that’s not the best part. You’re getting a glitter heart charm bracelet and two stud earrings along with the watch in this set. It’s a win-win situation!

3. Best Minimalist Design: Fossil Carlie Mini Women's Quartz Watch

Pros

Mother-of-pearl dial face

Delicate design

Water resistant for up to 50 metres

Cons

Some might find the small dial difficult to read

An opalescent dial with a rose-gold watch? Yes, please! The mother-of-pearl watch face sits in a small diameter of 29mm. Those who prefer delicate bands will love the mesh straps, too, since they’re only 12mm wide. This simple yet classy accessory wins for its simple yet classy design. Carlie by Fossil is your everyday wear with an elegant twist.

4. Best Budget: Nine West Women's Mesh Bracelet Watch

Pros

Value for money

Wide case dial of 34mm

Lightweight

Cons

Looks more gold than rose pink

Not water resistant

Here is another mesh bracelet watch, but with a bigger case and wider band to your liking. Nine West’s rose-gold comes in various shades, one richer than the rest, and the dial at its lightest tone. There are four hour markers on the minimalist dial, which looks larger for its 34mm case. A possible deal breaker could be the fact that it’s not water resistant. Though for its stunning rich tone, the watch certainly deserves another thought.

5. Best Smartwatch: SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch3 41mm Stainless Steel, Gold

Pros

Monitors heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen, blood pressure

Answers calls and plays music

Wearer fall detection

Compatible with non-Galaxy devices

Water resistant for up to 50 metres

Cons

Features vary by region

Requires 1GB RAM on pairing device

Take it a step further and snag a rose-gold smartwatch by Samsung that still looks like your classic wristwatch - just smarter. In this darker shade, a cross between bronze and pink, Galaxy Watch3 hugs your wrist with geniune leather straps. Where you would normally check the time, the versatile face also offers statistics on your blood pressure, heart rate (which you can measure by touching the watch's back button for up to 30 seconds), blood oxygen level and sleep records. Not only does the gadget keep you up to speed with health data, it even detects falls, sending the emergency contact an SOS with your location. If you're out on a run, leave the phone at home - the watch answers calls, plays music from Spotify and replies to texts.

6. Best for Evening Wear: BERING Women's Analogue Quartz Watch

Pros

Bold contrast design

Scratch resistant sapphire crystal on dial

Water resistant for up to 50 metres

Straps can be changed

Cons

Rose-gold straps have to be bought separately

Maybe you’re going for a rose-gold accent and can’t find the right balance. We’ve got you. Try Bering’s black bracelet watch with a rose-gold case. This is the perfect add-on to your black evening wear, though you’re not just limited to one colour. The Slim Max Rene collection lets you switch straps easily within the same collection. The case is made of scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, housing a round black dial with minimalist markings for the hours and minutes near the bezel.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a three-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh41.