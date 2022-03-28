If you’re taking advantage of the pleasant weather with a staycation, you’re in for a treat. Rock this spring break with accessories and handbags by the Italian fashion brand Carpisa launching on Amazon. From luggage trolleys to crossbody bags, your options are limitless with Carpisa’s whimsical take on colours and design. To help you explore, we’ve picked out our favourite bags and tell you why we love them. But before you hit purchase, do sign up on Amazon Prime to avail free, one-day delivery.

1. Best Women's Handbag: Carpisa Mano

Carpisa’s Mano is a glossy crocodile-print leather handbag for women, which comes in a soft pink biscuit shade as well as black. Its timeless design is hard to resist, complete with sturdy short handles and silver hardware. If you prefer the shoulder look, you can transform it into a shoulder bag using the matching crossbody straps. With a main compartment and an interior slip pocket, the bag is roomy enough to fit your daily makeup essentials and phone accessories.

2. Best for Men: Carpisa Bag For Men, Blue, Crossbody Bags

The ideal carrier for when you’re exploring on foot, meet Carpisa’s crossbody bag for men. Our pick is a dark cobalt blue bag with beige accents – a clean, minimalist look that will blend right into your casual outfit of the day. This particular crossbody is bigger than most, which means you can easily slip in a water bottle, sunshades, power bank and so much more.

3. Best Backpack: Carpisa Zaino Women's Backpack

How about a cute mini backpack that is convenient and a bonus for your look? We bring you Carpisa’s Zaino women’s backpack in olive, with other colour options including taupe and black. This stylish leather bag has sleek adjustable shoulders straps accented in crocodile print, and a wide head strap for easy hand carrying.

4. Best for Fitness: Carpisa Tracolla Women's Handbag

The perfect gym bag for fitness enthusiasts is here and it’s Carpisa’s Tracolla line, in collaboration with Pantone. You can either opt for the rich plum colour or the sunny ochre, both equally fun in their own ways. As with other bags, Tracolla is a versatile beauty with short handles and a removable crossbody strap. You can easily squeeze your workout gear, clothes and toiletries into the square-shaped nylon bag.

5. Best for Travel: Carpisa Luggage Rigido Trolley, Black

Your best option for a Carpisa suitcase is the polycarbonate Rigido trolley from its Gotech collection. With a honeycomb patterned black body and lime green wheels plus interior, you’re guaranteed to be travelling in style. In terms of functionality, the suitcase is expandable so you don’t have to sacrifice your favourite holiday pieces for space.