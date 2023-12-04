No matter how frequently you travel, a solid set of luggage is essential for smooth travels. Your suitcase is likely going to be tossed around on airport carousels, dragged through cobblestone streets, and in the case of carry-ons, squeezed into overhead compartments, fighting for every inch of space.

When you know your bags can handle anything coming their way, it gives you the peace of mind to plan all sorts of adventures. Here, we take away one more factor of concern – price – by curating a list of the best Amazon deals for luggage that are on right now.

We’ve included larger checked bags, carry-on luggage, as well as entire sets for convenience. If you're looking for weekender bags, check out our best picks. Select your favourite bag with a Prime membership, for free fast delivery, and start packing. Happy travels!

1. Best Hardside Bag Deal: American Tourister Kross Trolley Bag

Pros

Durable

Double spinner wheels

Built-in TSA lock

Plenty of space

Cons

Not expandable

It looks as rugged as it truly is. American Tourister’s Kross trolley bag is constructed with quality polypropylene and features telescoping handles, along with four double spinner wheels that let you manoeuvre it easily, in any direction. A built-in Transportation Security Administration (TSA) combination lock makes it easy to secure. Reviewers say the suitcase is lightweight and attractive, with plenty of sectioned space, thanks to well-placed zippers. There’s even a wet pouch and a shoe bag! But if you’re looking to expand the bag to squeeze in more clothes, it would not be possible with the Kross.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a three-year global warranty.

2. Best Softshell Bag Deal: Senator Soft Shell Expandable Suitcase

Pros

Lightweight

Expandable by two inches

Built-in combination lock

Cons

Only two wheels

Available in four colours, this Senator soft shell trolley bag has most of the requisite features you’re looking for in a suitcase. It features a sturdy telescopic handle, and a built-in combination lock. Lightweight wheels offer smooth manoeuvrability and are protected by crash-guard wheel housings, a skid guard and moulded corner guards so that the suitcase can handle any roughhousing. Reviewers appreciate that it’s expandable by a whole two inches, offering plenty of packing space. However, do note that the bag comes with two wheels – not four – for uni-directional rolling.

Bonus: Redeem 10 per cent extra off with Citibank MasterCard by entering the code ‘CB10DEC’ at checkout.

3. Best Luggage Set Deal: Delsey Airship 2.0 Set (2-Piece)

Pros

Built-in TSA lock

Four double spinner wheels

Anti-theft zip technology

Cons

Check-in bag is slightly heavy, at 5.1kg

Tough, hard-wearing and multi-directional, the Delsey Airship 2.0 luggage set includes a cabin bag (33 litre capacity) and a large check-in bag (95 litre capacity), in a striking green colour. Four double spinner wheels give you complete control of movement, while a TSA combination lock ensures your items are secure. Delsey’s SecuriTech anti-theft zip adds another layer of security, with a fastening system that the brand claims is three times more durable than traditional fastening, thereby reducing the risk of tampering. Reviewers appreciate the quality of the suitcases, and say the fully lined interior is roomy enough for all their travel essentials.

Bonus: Redeem 10 per cent extra off with Citibank MasterCard by entering the code ‘CB10DEC’ at checkout.

4. Best Connecting Luggage Set Deal: TACH Connectable Luggage Set (2-Piece)

Pros

Connecting luggage system

Built-in TSA lock

Four spinner wheels

Carry-on includes charger ports

Cons

Velcro closure issues, say reviewers

Who needs airport carts when you have TACH’s connectible luggage set? This two-piece set features a medium trolley bag (24 inches interior) and a carry-on (20 inches interior) that meets international airline requirements for the overhead bin. The luggage’s hardside material is sturdy and durable, and each of the trolley bags comes with four spinner wheels for 360-degree handling. The carry-on even features two charger ports, with an easily accessible pocket for your power bank. The best part though, is TACH’s patented connecting system, which is able to hitch up to nine bags together with a clever Velcro fastening system – no extra attachments required. However, reviewers say the Velcro attachments tend to wear away over years of use. Still, it’s a great pick for families trying to keep track of all their bags, and makes travel convenient and easy.

Bonus: Redeem 10 per cent extra off with Citibank MasterCard by entering the code ‘CB10DEC’ at checkout. Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh46.58 for 12 months with select banks.

5. Best Business Bag Deal: Samsonite Xenon 3.0 Mobile Office Bag

Pros

Spacious bag

Padded compartment for electronics

Includes smart sleeves

Four double spinner wheels

Cons

Telescopic handle is flimsy, say reviewers

If you frequently travel for work, opt for a sturdy bag on wheels that protects both your personal items and electronics. Samsonite’s Xenon 3.0 features a classic design, with contemporary tweaks. It has a built-in, padded compartment for your laptop and other gadgets, keeping them safe from rough handling. The main compartment has plenty of storage space, with handy sleeves to separate personal effects. Two large pockets on the front panel, equipped with a tricot-lined sleeve for a tablet, complete the bag. You can slip the office bag onto the handles of your trolley bag, thanks to its smart sleeve, or just roll it on its four double spinner wheels. Reviewers love the space and convenience this bag affords them, but some complain that the telescopic handle wobbles and sometimes collapses.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh56.25 for 12 months with select banks.