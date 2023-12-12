Time's ticking and Christmas is a mere days away. If life caught up with you this year-end, as it always does, you've probably had little leisure to choose gifts in person. Showing up to the doorstep emptyhanded is out of the question, but so is leaving your options to chance till the day of.

We've prepared a well-researched list of trendy items, from electronics to beauty, to help you make the best decision with plenty of time to spare. Whether the loved one in mind is dad, a favourite aunt or your spouse, our inclusive list impresses anyone and everyone.

1. Best Television: Samsung The Sero Lifestyle TV

Pros

Mobile-friendly QLED 4K TV

Display rotates from landscape to portrait

Floor stand features discreet speakers

Matte screen with anti-glare

Three HDMI and two USB ports

Cons

Floor placement could warrant more caution on user's part

Sure, OLEDs and QLEDs in 4K resolution can change the way you enjoy entertainment - but have you considered elevating your space with a TV-adjacent screen? Perfect for the loved one with a fondness for the eclectic, the Samsung The Sero Lifestyle TV sets itself apart from the conventional flat screens on the walls. It could be best described as an oversized 43-inch tablet with a vertical kickstand that can be set up in any corner of the room. The Sero TV has a rotating display, which easily switches from landscape to portrait mode, so all your mobile content looks impeccable on the matte 4K QLED screen. Its all-in-one navy floor stand not only saves space but hosts premium 60-watt speakers with Dolby Digital Plus, completely hidden from view thanks to the TV's minimal construction. Yet, it carries three ports for HDMI, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, a dedicated game mode and much more, just like your regular television.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh285.

2. Best Smartwatch: Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm)

Pros

Rugged smartwatch built for athletes

Advanced sports metrics, from water depth calculation to altitude measurements

Water resistance in up to 100 metres

Up to 72 hours of battery life

Cellular connectivity

Cons

Large 49mm display might look bulky on smaller wrists

An Apple Watch may seem like an obvious choice at first - it's the latest drop, a mini phone away from your iPhone, and a reliable health monitor. But, pick the right model, and you'll just about make their day. The Ultra 2 is the most expensive of the Apple Watch range since it's built for athletes. This one's for the sporty, adventurous friend in your life who runs, hikes, works out and swims on their days off. The smartwatch is rugged in all aspects, from the 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case to 72 hours of battery life in low power mode. It features the Apple Watch's brightest display yet, making the metrics visible even in harsh sunlight. There are advanced apps slotted for endurance training, outdoor adventures and water sports - these include detailed and precise GPS, 100 metres of water resistance, electrocardiogram readings, and more. Get the most suitable band to support their fitness interests; for instance, this watch comes with an Ocean Band designed for swimmers.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a two-year warranty for Dh282.

3. Best for Gamers: Valve Steam Deck

Pros

Portable gaming PC

Powered by AMD APU chip

512GB storage with 16GB RAM

Up to eight hours of play time

Seven-inch touchscreen

Cons

Select PC games are not compatible with the SteamOS

For a gamer in your midst, you can't go wrong with the trending Valve Steam Deck, especially if they already own Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The Steam Deck redefines handheld gaming by giving players wireless access to PC titles, wherever they are. It has a seven-inch touchscreen with 16GB onboard RAM and a solid-state drive memory of 512GB, all powered by AMD's APU (accelerated processing unit) chip. Since it runs on Linux's SteamOS, gamers can run most of their PC titles, even AAA games, as long as they're accepted on the software. Reviewers say that it feels like a mini computer in their hands so it's excellent value for money. They report playing Baldur's Gate 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2, while examples of other playable Deck-verified PC games include Elden Ring and Cyberpunk. However, you have to be prepared to sacrifice battery life for all the heavy computing the device handles.

Warranty: Amazon offers a two-year warranty for Dh162.

4. Best Kitchen Gadget: Rubbermaid Elite Slim Sensor Trash Can

Pros

Touch-free operation

44-litre capacity

Removable inner bucket for waste disposal

Wireless - works on batteries

Sleek stainless steel finish in charcoal colour to match the kitchen

Cons

Lid opens with a few seconds of delay

Expensive

This one's for a home cook with a sense of humour. There's no gift of convenience quite like a smart bin for the kitchen. It's a trending sensation on TikTok where mums are seen raving about disposing of vegetable peels without ever coming in contact with the lid. The Rubbermaid gadget made it to our list of best kitchen finds earlier this year for its stunning charcoal colour, battery operation and roomy 44-litre capacity. For longer tasks, you can hold open the butterfly flaps with a tap of a button on the bin. It's a win for both the cook and the family at large, whose senior members have an easier time tossing trash, per reviews. Others love that the automatic bin has elevated their entire kitchen, colouring guests impressed.

5. Best Small Appliance: Balmuda Steam Oven Toaster

Pros

Looks elegant on the kitchen countertop

Three oven settings for baking and grilling

Four bread settings for pizza, artisan bread and more

Steam function retains nutrients

Cons

Only fits two slices of bread at a time

Appliance gifts should look good, which is why the popular Balmuda Steam Oven Toaster is our choice for the holidays. Arriving in a neutral taupe shade, this compact 10-litre oven is just the present for someone who loves bread in all forms, from pizza to croissants. Steam-toast sandwich bread, artisan bread, pizza and pastries using four dedicated bread modes, or bake small batches of cookies and grill vegetables and meat using the three oven settings with temperatures of up to 232 degrees Celsius. Reviewers can't stop raving about how their toasted bread turns out, noting that the results are always moist on the inside and crisp on the outside. It's also great for reviving stale bread in a few minutes.

6. Best for Students: Boox Tab Mini C E Ink Tablet

Pros

Colour E Ink screen

Android OS means access to third-party apps

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Adjustable warm light

Comes with stylus and case cover

Cons

Only 64GB of ROM

Bypass the Kindles and Kobos because a new E Ink reader is gaining traction online. Onyx Boox challenges the limitations of an ePaper device and offers coloured screen in the new-gen Boox Tab Mini C. This E Ink tablet is slightly larger than palm-sized e-readers at 7.8 inches, meaning there's plenty of room for scribbling down notes and annotating text, just as you would on a smart notebook. It makes for a productive study partner with warm lighting, so your high schooler or college-going kid will experience less eye fatigue and discomfort. Thanks to the Android OS, they can install school apps, stream lectures on YouTube and access important emails. Your order arrives with a stylus and a case cover, ready for gifting.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh97 and two years for Dh160.

7. Best Bag: Bellroy Tokyo Tote

As Gen Z slowly make their way into corporate positions, practical and stylish work totes are becoming the bag of the hour. Among the many recommended, Bellroy's Tokyo Tote is currently popular for its durable construction, multiple pockets and capacity that fits laptops up to 13 inches. It's made from water-resistant, recycled woven fabric, and offers extra padding in the laptop sleeve. The Tokyo Tote houses zipped compartments, including the main pocket. Inside, pop pockets hold bottles, shoes, umbrellas and more, and when not in use, they can be flattened to save space. Several reviewers pick it up as their daily work tote, noting how it fits a laptop, wallet, lunch, water bottle and even a sweater.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a three-year warranty.

8. Best Skincare Set: Elizabeth Arden The Super Eight

On a budget? Wrap up this luxury skincare set for mum or sister and score massive brownie points. The Super Eight holiday bundle by Elizabeth Arden hydrates the skin, hands and lips for the winter with premium products. It consists of the iconic Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant balm for dry skin, which even works wonders for chapped lips, sunburned skin, rough elbows and flyaways. Treat the hands to eight hours of hydration with a lightweight gel cream and smooth cracked lips with the Lip Protectant Stick that's infused with SPF15 for all-day application. It's a popular choice for Christmas gifting, as reviewers pick it up for their spouses and granddaughters.

9. Best Shoes: ​Hoka One One Bondi 8

Pros

Extended heel for a smoother transition

Eliminates foot fatigue

Durable outsole, even through water puddles

Pull-up heel tab

Great support for joint aches

Cons

Over-extended heel can be off-putting for some

This year's most talked about shoes, the Hoka One One Bondi 8s are most likely on your partner's wish list. They're designed for road running and greater freedom of movement in the wide toe box. The extended heel offers a smoother transition from heel strike to forefoot, with a full-length EVA midsole for absorbing shock. Reviewers who suffer from internal pronation say that the shoe takes the weight off their knees and aligns the legs perfectly. Others walk long distances for hours without a hitch, reporting back no aching feet and top-notch comfort. Check out more walking shoes for men here.

10. Best Perfume: Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace, 100 ml

Sometimes, picking the ultimate winter fragrance for your loved one will do. Maison Margiela's famous Replica series is always going to make a unique gift. As the name suggests, By The Fireplace replicates cosy winter nights spent in front of a fireplace, recreating the smoky and woofy accords down to a tee. Along the way, you'll encounter the sweetness of roasted chestnuts via vanilla notes and spicy pink pepper, clove oil and chestnut accord. This warm unisex fragrance lasts for a long time and layers well with creamy coconut scents for the holidays.

11. Best Customisable Gift: Amazon.ae eGift Card

When in doubt, send them an e-gift card. All you have to do is load it with the desired amount, add a cheery holiday message and slot it for a future date. Once Christmas hits, your recepient will be able to redeem any item on Amazon.ae using their gift card.