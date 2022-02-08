Who doesn’t love a brand new gadget? It likely has top-of-the-range features and an uncanny ability to get your life more organised, or efficient. With the rise of smart homes, wearable tech and work-from-home options, every part of our lives is linked to technology, and there’s no sign that’s going to change any time soon. Here is our handpicked list of our favourite gadgets to give as gifts this Valentine’s Day, or just because! Order it through Amazon Prime and enjoy free one-day delivery.

1. Best Smartphone: New Apple iPhone 13 with FaceTime (256GB), Midnight

The newest iteration of the iPhone is still a great gift, this side of 2022. Despite now including any flashy changes, nearly every aspect of the iPhone has been improved. With an improved dual-camera system, a faster chip and a better battery life, the smartphone also has 5G capabilities, wireless charging and Apple’s MagSafe technology, which uses in-built magnets to attach accessories to the phone. It’s the perfect gift for a loved one! View other iPhone options.

2. Best Smart Speaker: Echo Dot (4th generation), Blue

Give the gift of organisation – the Echo Dot is a smart speaker, which sets alarms and timers, reads out the news, answers questions, plays music, controls compatible smart home devices, and lots more. Keep the household connected through its intercom facility and enjoy using both its English and Arabic voice services. It’s a great gift for any home! See other smart speakers.

3. Best Smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm), Midnight

The Series 7 has the most advanced Apple Watch display ever, with a bigger screen, and softer corners that blend together seamlessly. With five new aluminium case finishes and a whole new range of band colours and styles, you can customise it to suit the style of your gift recipient. Enjoy the Apple Watch 7’s 70% brighter screen display, its crack-resistant front crystal and its dust- and water-resistant features. See other Apple Watch 7 options. Or check out the Fire-Boltt smartwatch series.

4. Best Robot Vacuum: eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 15C MAX

Give your loved one the gift of a clean home without them having to lift a finger. The eufy RoboVac has excellent suction power, a slim design, and goes about cleaning the house with minimal noise. It even syncs to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant so it can be powered with just a voice command. With up to 100 minutes of vacuuming capability at a time, and a large, upgraded dustbin, it means there’s no need to keep emptying it out after every cleaning session. It’s a great gift for families with kids, and pets, or the busy worker bee who never has enough time to clean. See other robot vacuum options.

5. Best Console: Nintendo Switch, UAE Version

With built-in motion sensing, and “HD Rumble” technology, the Nintendo Switch makes for a great gift for anyone who loves gaming on the go. With up to 9 hours of battery life, it provides a full home console experience any time, anywhere. Its Joy-Con controllers even offer multiplayer gameplay flexibility for double the fun!

6. Best Tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

A budget-friendly Android tablet, this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 ensures powerful performance and plenty of storage. Light and portable, it doesn’t skimp on screen size. The 8.7-inch screen is big enough to enjoy watching favourite TV shows and films, and it’s perfect for on-the-go work or entertainment. There’s up to 1TB of expandable storage, and a long battery life that means you’ll have plenty of power to keep up with content.

7. Best Streaming Media Player: Roku Express 4K+ 2021

No more juggling remotes for your loved one – they just have to power up the TV, and enjoy brilliant 4K picture quality with Roku Express. This media player provides smooth wireless streaming, syncing to popular channels like HBO Max, Prime Video, and Netflix. The Roku Channel itself provides over 150 live TV channels and a selection of free content. Sync it up with Alexa or Google Home and control it with voice commands.

8. Best Headphones: JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Blue

High-quality sound in a wireless headphone set – it’s a gift that can bring a smile to anyone’s face. With JBL Pure Bass technology, this headset is lightweight and has soft ear cushions and a padded headband that makes it extremely comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Its foldable design means it’s convenient to carry, and its 40-hour battery can be recharged within 2 hours. There are four great colours to choose from!

9. Best Speaker: Sony SRS-XB33 Wireless Extra Bass

It’s a party in a box! Give the gift of deep, punchy sound wherever your loved one goes, with this Extra Bass speaker that’s dustproof, waterproof and even washable! The speaker can work for up to 24 hours without a charge, and it even has a mic function for conference calls, once the party’s over. It supports Google Assistant and other voice assistants, and can connect to other compatible wireless speakers to amplify and spread out its incredible sound.

