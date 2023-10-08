A good smartwatch is a great companion to an Android phone, and when it comes to functionality, style and budget, there’s no doubt – you’re spoilt for choice.

Those who use iPhones and swear by Apple products likely won’t consider any smartwatch other than the Apple Watch, as well they should – it’s the gold standard for smartwatches. But Android users should also be able to find exactly the specifications they’re looking for, in a watch that syncs perfectly with their smartphone.

The best Android smartwatches incorporate fitness tracking, mobile wallets, and a host of other useful features for added convenience. Our wearable technology expert previously highlighted to us that the Samsung Galaxy Watch, for instance, has an electrocardiogram (ECG), which can take readings with just a finger pressed to the side of the watch.

While some smartwatches can pair with your phone via a short-range Bluetooth connection, other advanced models link directly through your cellular network, so that you can make and receive calls and texts independently of your smartphone.

Editor’s tip Snag discounts of up to 20 per cent off on select smartwatches on Amazon right now, from brands like Samsung, SoundPEATS and more.

But with so many smartwatch brands catering to Android users, it may be a bit difficult to figure out which ones are better than the rest. Based on top-rated user reviews on Amazon, we curated a list of the best smartwatches for Android phone users below. Pick up the one you like best, while it’s discounted, with Amazon Prime membership for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Pros

Slim bezels

Big, bright screen

Reliable automatic workout detection

Easy to change bands

Cons

ECG only works on Galaxy phones

Same battery life as predecessor

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 range is hands down the best smartwatch you can get for an Android ecosystem right now. It comes in two forms – the Watch 6 and 6 Classic – and both feature bright screens that reach a maximum 2,000 nits for visual clarity in all lighting conditions. The Watch 6 Classic we’ve picked has everything you’d expect from an advanced wearable device: ECG, blood oxygen, body composition and temperature sensors, along with fitness and sleep tracking. Reviewers caution that you do need a Samsung Galaxy phone to use the ECG, but the rest of the features work seamlessly with all Android phones. While the battery life is decent, you’ll likely need to charge the Watch 6 every day, especially if you want to track your sleep.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh93.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh69 and two-year extended warranty for Dh113.

2. Best All-Rounder: Google Pixel Watch

Pros

Elegant, minimalistic design

Excellent Google services

Reliable fitness tracking

Cons

Mediocre battery life

Another great contender, Google’s first Pixel Watch is one of the best Android smartwatches available right now. With a full collection of Google apps, the smartwatch features fitness tracking powered by Fitbit’s platform, combining the best of both worlds. Reviewers like its sleek, minimalistic design, with a 3D glass dome and rounded effect. The watch tracks more than 40 workout types, and continuously counts steps and monitors heart rate. Other features, like ECG and sleep tracking, are also part of its offering. It also includes a suite of useful Google services with Wear OS, like Maps, Calendar, Google Pay and voice assistant. While the Pixel Watch claims to offer 24 hours of battery life, reviewers cautioned that the GPS drains about 20 per cent of battery life per hour – so you might find yourself needing to recharge it a lot more often than you expect.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh97.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh69 and two-year extended warranty for Dh113.

3. Best for Fitness: Fitbit Versa 4

Pros

Comfortable design

Includes 40 exercise modes

Long battery life

Supports Google Pay

Cons

No third-party app support

Fitbit has long been a favourite in the wearable community, for its fitness focused technology. Naturally, its Versa 4 smartwatch draws from a large selection of built-in fitness and health features, including a GPS/GLONASS satellite navigation sensor, an altimeter for elevation tracking, a three-axis accelerometer and a skin temperature sensor. Its bright screen builds in a 1.58-inch AMOLED display, and the Versa 4 also features near field communication (NFC) for mobile payments through Google Pay. You can use the smartwatch’s built-in mic to use voice assistants, like Amazon Alexa, and make calls. Reviewers say the watch has a robust selection of apps, with 40 exercise modes that are perfect for fitness enthusiasts. But do note that apart from clock faces, the watch does not support third-party software.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh58.25 for 12 months with select banks. Prime members can also save 15 per cent by applying the promo code ‘SAVE15’ at check-out.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh40 and two-year extended warranty for Dh66.

4. Best for Battery Life: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5

Pros

Bright display

Good app selection

Three-day battery life

Cons

No Google Assistant

No cellular connectivity

With a compact and comfortable design, Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 5 is a feature-rich watch that’s definitely worth considering. For one, its battery life is fantastic – the smartwatch easily lasts for three days before it needs to be recharged, and if you switch to Essential mode, it can run for over a week. Reviewers rave about its fitness and health tracking capabilities – the watch taps into all five global satellite systems to give you the most accurate location data, it tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, stress levels and heart health. You will not be able to make calls on the TicWatch Pro 5, however, since it doesn’t offer cellular connectivity, and Amazon Alexa is your only option for a voice assistant. Still, it’s an all-rounder that’s packed with features for the discerning smartwatch user.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh104.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh74 and two-year extended warranty for Dh122.

5. Best Budget: SoundPEATS Watch 3

Pros

IP68 waterproof rating

Excellent tracking features

70 sports modes

Good battery life

Cons

Can only receive messages and calls

At a great price, SoundPEATS Watch 3 is the smartwatch to get if you don’t want to spend a fortune, but still want well-performing health and fitness metrics. The smartwatch features over 70 sports modes, allowing you to record all kinds of data, from steps to distance walked to calories spent. It also tracks blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, sleep and more. Reviewers like that they can wear the smartwatch while swimming, since it’s completely waterproof, and that they can choose from over 230 watch faces to appear on its large, 1.85-inch HD display. While the watch will alert you when you receive phone calls and text messages, you’ll have to use your handset to write or call people back – the watch cannot perform this function. Still, with a battery life that lasts up to seven days, it’s a great option for a budget pick.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two-year extended warranty for Dh19.