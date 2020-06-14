1 of 8
Bell Sport & Classic in the UK have put up an extremely rare, limited run Aston Martin, a one-of-one fully aluminium-bodied V12 Zagato, for sale.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 8
While the V12 Zagato itself is special, with just over 60 built, the model on sale is even more unique in that it’s one of two pre-production versions, built to tour the world as show cars for prospective clients at exclusive events. Moreover, while all other V12 Zagatos have a hand-crafted aluminium and carbon skin, this car’s body is made solely from aluminium.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 8
Owned by Aston Martin until 2016, this right-hand-drive example was due to go to Zagato to form part of the design house’s own collection. But an obviously influential client persuaded the company to let him purchase it after a full recommissioning.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 8
Originally painted in Titanium Grey, it was refinished in Aston Martin Racing Green and the interior retrimmed, while Aston Martin engineers are also said to have tinkered with the 5.9-litre V12 engine to give it a little more power than the standard car’s 510bhp.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 8
The original plaque under the special V12 Zagato’s bonnet denotes the car’s pre-production model status.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 8
Featuring design elements seen on previous cars from Zagato, such as the 'double-bubble' roof and short body overhangs, this model features a hand-trimmed leather interior with quilted Zagato motif across the door cards and seats.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 8
The car also comes with a matching leather bag set and a book detailing its recommission, further adding to its appeal.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 8
Tim Kearns, Managing Director, Bell Sport and Classic says: “We are very pleased to offer for sale this truly unique Aston Martin V12 Zagato. All of the cars in the limited run of 64 are, of course, very special indeed but this outstanding example is one of only two pre-production cars and the only fully aluminium-bodied model ever made. It has been treated to a meticulous recommissioning by Aston Martin itself and would be a wonderful addition to any collection.” More details at www.bellsportandclassic.co.uk
Image Credit: Supplied