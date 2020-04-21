Hyundai’s 2020 Veloster N debuts with new eight-speed gearbox

Hyundai has unveiled the updated for 2020 Veloster N, now equipped with an all-new 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (N DCT). Hyundai says it developed the N DCT to provide the engagement and involvement of a manual transmission with the convenience of an automatic transmission. With the N DCT, the new Veloster N can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 5.6 seconds.

N DCT is equipped with electronic actuators that operate the double clutch, which Hyundai claims has enhanced ride comfort, fuel efficiency and driving fun. Unlike a dry double-clutch transmission, the wet N DCT uses oil to improve lubrication and cooling performance.

Hyundai has incorporated video game-like features that enhance driving fun. The oddly named N Grin Shift (NGS) increases torque by 7 per cent by allowing turbocharger overboost and maximizes transmission response for 20 seconds – which will apparently induce “driver grin”!

N Power Shift (NPS), which engages when the car accelerates with more than 90 per cent of throttle, mitigates any reduction in torque by using upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels.

The N DCT also comes with N Track Sense Shift (NTS) that detects optimal road conditions for dynamic driving and activates automatically, selecting the right gear and shift.

Other updated features include Rev Matching, Launch Control and Overboost.

Customers also can opt to equip the new Veloster N with N Light Sports Bucket Seats. The unibody bucket seats are wrapped in soft, suede-like Alacantara upholstery to firmly hold the driver in position when the car is taking corners at high speeds. The track-ready seats are thinner and weigh approximately 2kg less than standard seats and also have an illuminated N logo on the upper side of the backrest.

“Veloster N demonstrates Hyundai’s approach to high-performance cars. By equipping Veloster N with N DCT, drivers get performance and convenience at the same time,” said Thomas Schemera, Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor. “Anyone who wants a fun driving experience will jump at the chance to pilot the new Veloster N – an everyday sports car with racetrack capabilities.”

Veloster N will first go on sale in South Korea this month followed by other markets.