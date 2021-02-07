Why does Will Ferrell hate Norway?!

Will Ferrell can’t stand the prospect of Norway overtaking the US in electric car sales. And he wants to give Norwegians a piece of his mind! “Did you know that Norway sells way more electric cars per capita than the US?” he asks before smashing his fist through a plastic globe in a video released by General Motors. “Well I won't stand for it!,” the actor exclaims before vowing to “crush” Norway and seeking help from Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” and actress and rapper Awkwafina.

General Motors’ big game ad, produced to be aired during the Super Bowl, is part of the brand’s “Everybody In” campaign, which launched last month to motivate a new generation of vehicle buyers and accelerate EV adoption while showcasing the company's Ultium battery platform.

“I’m excited to be a part of GM’s commitment to EVs,” said Ferrell. “I’ve been driving an EV since the mid-80s...well, actually it was a regular car with four AA batteries taped to the carburetor, but it felt like an EV! We’re coming for you, Norway!” However, at the end of the video, Ferrell mistakenly winds up in Sweden while Thompson and Awkwafina mistakenly end up in Finland! The video also features GM’s upcoming Ultium-powered electric vehicles, including the Cadillac LYRIQ luxury SUV and the GMC Hummer EV supertruck.