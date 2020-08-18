1 of 6
Ford has commissioned custom tyres that can leave key water safety messages imprinted on stretches of sand as part of a new initiative with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in the UK.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 6
The collaborative activity aims to support the lifesaving charity to educate people on, and raise awareness of key beach safety advice.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 6
The custom tyres have been designed to leave three key water safety messages in the sand, including ‘float to live’, ‘no inflatables’, and ‘emergency? call 999’.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 6
The long-standing tradition of writing messages on sand inspired Ford to create a way of spreading water safety messages quickly across miles of beaches using its vehicles. The custom tyres are made from a mould of each water safety message. The mould creates a rubber tyre sleeve that is wrapped around the Ford Ranger tyre tread and fixed into place permanently.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 6
This comes as new research from Ford reveals that 40 per cent of people who would take an inflatable into the sea in the UK have previously got into difficulty. Over a third of people (38 per cent) also said they’d consider taking a swim alone.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 6
The study reveals that despite a love for the seaside, only 56 per cent of the UK public know to call 999 and ask for the coastguard if they see somebody fall into open water.
Image Credit: Supplied