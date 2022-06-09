Dubai: The Indian rupee continued to stay weak this week, with the currency's depreciation seen impacting the economy and various segments such as fuel prices, while pushing up inflation.
Against the UAE dirham, the value of the Indian rupee was at Rs21.19 on Thursday, dropping from prior session's 21.05. The last time the currency hit the current low was on May 22 at Rs21.19. Check the latest forex rates here.
The Indian rupee hit a record low against the US dollar on Thursday as the relentless surge in global crude oil prices raised concerns of a sustained rise in imported inflation, while weakness in domestic shares also hurt.
Weakness in the rupee's value against the US dollar will be automatically reflected in its exchange rate with the UAE dirham as the UAE currency is pegged to the dollar.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at 77.78/79 per dollar after touching a record low of 77.81. The previous life low of 77.7975 was touched on May 17.
Oil prices held firm near 13-week highs on Thursday after China reported stronger-than-expected exports in May, although new Shanghai lockdown restrictions capped gains.
Indian shares were trading slightly lower but foreign investors have remained net sellers of equities in recent months.