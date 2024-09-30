Dubai: In an era where economic empowerment is touted as a cornerstone of gender equality, a puzzling paradox persists: many women, whether in corporate sales roles or as entrepreneurs, find themselves hesitant to engage in selling.
While strides have been made across various professional domains, the act of selling remains an area where women face challenges. But what's really holding women back? The answer lies in a complex web of social conditioning, ingrained beliefs, and systemic barriers that have long gone unaddressed.
• Women-owned businesses account for 42 per cent of all businesses in the world’s top economy, the US, yet only generate 4.3 per cent of total business revenues (American Express, 2019).
• Only 12 per cent of venture capital funding goes to startups with at least one female founder (PitchBook, 2021).
• In corporate settings, women make up only 39 per cent of the sales workforce, despite comprising 47 per cent of the overall workforce (LinkedIn, 2021).
These figures paint a clear picture: whether in entrepreneurship or corporate sales, women are facing significant hurdles when it comes to selling and growing their businesses or careers.
The silent struggle: Social conditioning
The reluctance many women entrepreneurs feel towards selling stems from deeply ingrained social norms and expectations. From an early age, girls are often taught to be accommodating, to prioritise others' needs, and to avoid appearing "pushy" or "aggressive". These lessons, while well-intentioned, can create internal conflicts when women need to promote their products, services, or themselves.
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Meta (formerly Facebook), aptly noted: "We've got to get women to sit at the table." This sentiment extends beyond corporate boardrooms to entrepreneurial pitches and sales floors, where women often struggle to assert themselves and claim their space.
The fear of being seen and heard, of putting oneself forward, is a common thread among women in all situations relating to corporate sales. This hesitation isn't unfounded; research shows that women who exhibit assertive behaviours in professional settings are often perceived negatively (Heilman & Parks-Stamm, 2007).
The visibility conundrum: Daunting exposure
Another significant factor is the fear of visibility. Selling, whether it's pitching to investors, promoting a small business, or closing deals in a corporate setting, often requires high levels of exposure. For many women, this level of visibility can be daunting, especially in male-dominated industries or networking events.
Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, once said, "Women have to learn to take credit for their success and not just say, 'I got lucky'." This mindset shift is crucial for women in all selling situations, where self-promotion and confidence are key to success.
1. Adjust attitude to selling: Instead of viewing corporate sales as means to being aggressive, think of it as providing value and solving problems for your clients or customers. This shift in perspective can help alleviate the internal conflict many women feel about selling, whether it's your own product or their company's offerings.
2. Build a support system: Seek out mentors and peers who can provide guidance, support, and encouragement. Joining professional organisations or networking groups for women in business is a time-tested way to connect with others facing similar challenges, whether you're an entrepreneur or in a corporate role.
3. Practice, prepare beforehand: Confidence often comes from competence, which in turn comes from investing time in honing your skills, practicing your pitch, and staying informed about your industry or product. The more prepared you are, the more confident you'll feel in all selling situations, from networking events to investor meetings to client presentations.
Final thoughts..
Addressing women's hesitation to sell requires a multi-faceted approach. While companies must actively work to create inclusive environments, provide mentorship opportunities, and challenge unconscious biases, for women entrepreneurs, increased access to funding and supportive ecosystems is just as crucial.
For women in all selling situations, it's key to recognise that the fear of selling is often rooted in societal expectations rather than personal shortcomings. By acknowledging these challenges and actively working to overcome them, women can not only succeed in their sales efforts but also pave the way for future generations.
As Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, wisely stated, "Don't be intimidated by what you don't know. That can be your greatest strength and ensure that you do things differently from everyone else." This advice rings especially true for women in selling situations, where embracing one's unique perspective and abilities can lead to breakthrough success.
The path to confidence in selling may be challenging, but it's one worth pursuing.