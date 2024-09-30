Breaking the cycle: Overcoming the fear of selling

While the challenges are significant, they are not insurmountable. Here are three top tips for women looking to overcome their fear of selling in the corporate world:



1. Adjust attitude to selling: Instead of viewing corporate sales as means to being aggressive, think of it as providing value and solving problems for your clients or customers. This shift in perspective can help alleviate the internal conflict many women feel about selling, whether it's your own product or their company's offerings.



2. Build a support system: Seek out mentors and peers who can provide guidance, support, and encouragement. Joining professional organisations or networking groups for women in business is a time-tested way to connect with others facing similar challenges, whether you're an entrepreneur or in a corporate role.



3. Practice, prepare beforehand: Confidence often comes from competence, which in turn comes from investing time in honing your skills, practicing your pitch, and staying informed about your industry or product. The more prepared you are, the more confident you'll feel in all selling situations, from networking events to investor meetings to client presentations.

