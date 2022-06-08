Dubai: The Indian rupee is holding steady at 21.15 to the dirham early on Wednesday (June 8) after the Reserve Bank of India raised interest rate by 0.5 per cent. Ths is the second hike by the central bank since April.
But currency market sources reckon the stability will be temporary. “The perception is the rupee is headed towards 22 to dirham levels, and the only question is how long will that take,” said a treasury official after the RBI announcement. “Most analysts had been expecting another 40 basis points hike like the one in April – the 50 bps move shows the RBI is taking inflation head on.”
It was on May 9 that the rupee dropped past the 21 level for the first time, and the impression at the time was that the RBI would intervene by buying up dollars in the open market and firming up the rupee to under 21. That didn’t happen, and the rupee has been stuck in the 21 and over range since, setting off some heavy remittance volumes.
More to follow...