Dubai: While a typical small business won’t hold an initial public offering (IPO) immediately, it's important to think ahead if your long-term plans might include going public down the road, particularly as a way to raise capital for further growth.

“If you are a small business owner in need of funds to fuel growth, especially when planning for long-term growth, he or she can do so by identifying if — and when — your business should consider an IPO,” said Dr Rashid Hammad, a UAE-based independent business mentor and entrepreneurship coach.

“There's no company that is perfect for an IPO. The market fluctuates, making an IPO risky even for a company that seems perfect. But there are certain signs that a business may be a better fit than others. It's worth taking a closer look at the IPO process if your business has certain characteristics.”

Here are three crucial signs to look out for in order to understand whether your business is ready for the wider public to invest in, either completely or partially.

1. Healthy sales growth makes going public worthwhile

Mohammad Shaan, a Dubai-based investment banker, in his 25 years of experience with IPOs and similar transactions found that healthy sales growth is a key to creating a situation where going public is worthwhile.

"For most IPO candidates, going public is an attractive option when the company has healthy sales growth and is solidly profitable," noted Shaan.

“Furthermore, that growth must be sustainable. The company has to have a strategy that will drive revenue growth and profits after the IPO. The best new public companies have a clear idea of how they will grow their business, and understand that an IPO is not the end point, but the beginning."

Most often investors won’t be interested in a company that isn't growing, but they would look deeper than whether your sales figures keep going up. Most investors are interested in the long-haul and don't want to wind up investing in a company whose growth will peak, even if that peak is several years out.

As a stockholder in your own company, you likely have an interest in seeing that ongoing growth.

As a stockholder in your own company, you likely have an interest in seeing that ongoing growth, as well. Shaan also pointed out that the business in question must also be able to continue to grow after an IPO for your own benefit.

"Most investors insist that the owner keep his or her stake in the company for a 'lock-up' period after the IPO. So if the business does poorly after the offering, the owner suffers alongside the new shareholders."

2. Business processes in place that require hands-off approach

The process of going public is incredibly labour-intensive, to the point you're guaranteed to have little time to devote to actually running the company while you work on an IPO.

“You have to have processes already in place that not only let you delegate responsibility but don't require you to direct that delegation. In particular, your sales need to proceed in line with current growth,” added Hammad.

"The IPO process takes many months, so if revenue and profits falter, the owner may not be able to complete the offering."

Not only do you need to have enough money coming in that you can easily complete the IPO process, but you also need to be confident that your company will continue to grow because investors will be looking at your numbers from both before and after you start the work necessary to go public.

“Luckily, this is one facet of your company that you can plan from ground up. Creating processes within your company that allow for a hands-off approach makes sense, whether or not you're considering going public in the future. It opens up a variety of options, including selling your company,” he added.

“It's a matter of putting standard policies in place that allow your employees to make the same decisions you would, without consulting you on everything, including the training your employees receive, but it also requires you take a close look at the way you do business and collate it in policies.”

3. Business has an investment case convincing investors of prospects

Many investors look beyond simple numbers and look for stories that convince them a company will boom in the years to come.

"The owner should be convinced that the company has great prospects — an investment 'story' that will convince IPO investors that they will make money if they buy the stock," said Shaan.

Winning over investors is the entire point of an IPO and you must have the tools in place to do just that before you even start getting your paperwork in order.

“An investment story doesn't necessarily need to be a story about you, the business owner. Even if you have a decided interest in making sure your company succeeds, both before and after an IPO, that's not always enough to convince an investor.

“The right story can be something as simple as a patent or another piece of intellectual property that will let you outpace the competition. But you have to have a way to stand out from the other companies considering an IPO.”

Even if finding an investment story is the only business element left to be figured out, veteran investors stress on its importance. Winning over investors is the entire point of an IPO and you must have the tools in place to do just that before you even start getting your paperwork in order.

When all small business owners shouldn't consider an IPO

“As a small business owner, an IPO is likely not to be the optimal option for you today. It's something to work towards in certain situations, but the costs of going public are fairly prohibitive if your business' earnings are not in the millions,” cautioned Hammad.

“In fact, the figure of Dh100 million in market capitalisation is routinely cited as a point where a business going public is actually likely to do quite well. However, there have often also been evidence of valuations much lower that have successfully listed as well. So it’s not a hard-and-fast rule.”

With that in mind, it's useful to step back from the IPO process if you don't see your business earning enough in the next several years. You can pave the way for an IPO as a long-term strategy, but if you're looking at going public as a way to raise capital in the short-term, it's vital to consider other options.