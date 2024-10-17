Enrolling in an internship will not only give you an edge of experience when entering the job market, it will also give you a head start to your financial freedom journey.

The value of internships extends beyond mere experience; they can accelerate career advancement, facilitate networking, and serve as a bridge between education and employment.

Learn the difference in your career and financial journey through enrolling in internships early on in life.

Experience

Internships provide you with practical experiences that complementsclassroom learning. In fields ranging from engineering to marketing, real-world exposure allows you to apply theoretical knowledge in practical situations. This hands-on experience is invaluable, as it enables interns to develop essential skills such as teamwork, communication, and problem-solving.

According to a report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), candidates with internship experience are significantly more likely to receive job offers than those without.

This advantage can be attributed to the confidence and competence that come from working in a professional environment, where interns learn to navigate workplace dynamics and expectations.

Employers often seek out candidates who demonstrate initiative and adaptability, which are qualities that are cultivated through internship experiences.

Richard Jackson “Internships can be a powerful way to fuel your financial future, offering the unique advantage of gaining hands-on experience while you study. They help cover immediate expenses and lay the foundation for long-term financial success.



“Moreover, such training often leads to higher-paying opportunities after graduation since you’ve already demonstrated your capabilities and industry knowledge to potential employers, giving you a sense of accomplishment and confidence in your career prospects,” said Richard Jackson, chief operating officer at recruitment agency TASC Group.

Financial benefits

Many students are surprised to learn that internships can also provide financial benefits. While unpaid internships have historically been common, a growing number of companies are offering paid internships, allowing students to earn while they learn. This income can significantly alleviate the financial burden of tuition and living expenses, allowing students to focus more on their studies and career development.

When comparing the financial investment of education against the potential earnings and job opportunities that internships can provide, the return on investment becomes clear.

Students who engage in internships not only earn money during their studies but also position themselves for higher salaries upon graduation.

Bas Kooijman, CEO and asset manager at securitisation company DHF Capital S.A. shared some insights saying,

The importance of an internship extends beyond just having another box to tick on your resume. For young people, it’s an ideal way to gain real-world experience while also creating a foundation for their financial future - and something I strongly advocate for my mentees to pursue before graduating. - Bas Kooijman

“By earning an income during these early career stages, you’re not only supplementing your education but also developing practical skills, building a professional network, and even learning how to manage finances.

“The income you make during an internship, although it may not be substantial, can be put toward a small investment account, paying down student loans, or even funding a personal project that could lead to future income opportunities,” said Bas Kooijman, CEO and asset manager at securitisation company DHF Capital S.A.

Exploring career paths

Internships are not just about enhancing employability; they also serve as a vital tool for career exploration.

Many students enter college with a vague to no idea of their career aspirations, but internships provide a unique opportunity to test the waters in various fields. By engaging in different roles, students can gain insights into what they enjoy and what aligns with their skill sets.

For instance, if you are a student majoring in communications you might intern at a public relations firm one summer and at a nonprofit organisation the next. These experiences can help clarify your career interests and guide your academic focus. This exploration is particularly important in today's fast-changing job market, where career paths are often nonlinear and require flexibility.

Kimberley D’Souza, founder and CEO of a public relations company shared her experience and how an internship changed her career path.

Growing up- I was not someone who knew what I wanted to do in life which led my parents pushing me into the world of Accounting and Finance. I was good at it and so ended up doing a bachelor’s in accounting followed by a masters in Finance with a specialisation in Investments however, turns out life had other plans. - Kimberley D’Souza

“Graduated in 2018 when there was an influx of accounting and finance professionals in the market, with a slump in hiring numbers – which got to be quite frustrating. Following conversations with a variety of counsellors, family and friends within the working environment – I essentially applied to anything and everything that was of interest to me since I had previously never worked a day in my life.

“In doing so, I quite literally fell into the world of PR by way of an internship and that was that. I began my career as an intern with TOH PR – a highly reputed PR agency in Dubai – as part of their F&B and Hospitality team.

“Now PRCO – the internship lasted all of five-months following which I was given the opportunity of Account executive within the team and the rest is history. I owe my career to that internship – being someone who was always sheltered growing up - it taught me how to interact with the outside world, professionals of all designations and ages, from all over the world.

“It taught me to be bold, to think outside the box and how the industry – one I had honestly never given much thought to as a career path, worked.

“Today – having a PR agency of my own – even though we’re a start-up – is owed to that internship. As it was the first block in building my future. So, to those afraid to step outside their comfort zone – I say take that risk, jump-in deep – coz you never know how it will help lead you on to a path you had never thought possible.”

Kooijman gave a great analogy when looking at internships to help you explore your desired career path saying, “I encourage young people to think about internships in the same way they would look at a menu in a restaurant; you might think you know what you want and if you’re okay to stick with it, that’s great.

“However, by trying your hand at other items on the menu, or in this case, other internships across multiple industries, you’ll have a better idea of what you want to do in the future. The best time to try different things out is when you’re young, when your responsibilities are minimal, and you have less to lose.”

Networking opportunities

One of the most significant yet often overlooked benefits of internships is the networking opportunities they provide. Interns work alongside professionals who are established in their fields, and these interactions can lead to valuable connections. Building a professional network during an internship can open doors to job offers, mentorship, and professional development opportunities down the line.

Networking is increasingly recognised as a critical component of career advancement. Many companies also have internship programmes designed to identify potential full-time employees, which means interns who excel during their internships are often first in line for job offers.

Accelerating your career advancement

Internships can significantly shorten the path to career advancement. Students who begin their professional journeys with internship experience often find themselves with a competitive edge when applying for full-time positions. This edge is not just about having a well-rounded resume; it also involves demonstrating a proactive approach to personal and professional development.

The skills learned during internships can often translate into faster promotions and increased responsibilities once interns secure full-time roles. Employers appreciate candidates who have a proven track record of success in real-world settings, and interns who show initiative, adaptability, and strong work ethic are likely to move up the corporate ladder more quickly.

Eve Robinson, intern at sports marketing and commercial partnerships firm Dune 23, gives her first hand experience about her internship

My name is Eve and I am currently an intern at Dune 23, a sports marketing and commercial partnerships firm. As a student at Loughborough University in my third year you can choose to do a year in industry before completing your final year of study - Eve Robinson

“Personally, I took this opportunity as I see it as an invaluable opportunity to set myself apart from the rest of my academic cohort and apply my theoretical knowledge. I believe that as a student, or a recent graduate, having experience in any working environment is so important to complement your academics.

“So far, my year in industry is serving as an excellent platform for career exploration. Working as an intern has given me the flexibility to experiment with various roles and departments, allowing me to gain insights into different career paths before committing to one.

“This exposure has naturally enhanced my ability to interact with industry professionals, and I now feel more confident in my professional capabilities as I prepare for future job opportunities.

“Beyond gaining experience, internships provide the ability to start earning. Working in professional environments not only means you can directly earn money, but also can indirectly help you earn more in the future.

“In your search for a job, internships give your CV substance and the ability to negotiate your salary. Moreover, many companies use internships as a recruiting tool, hiring successful interns for full-time positions, thereby saving costs associated with post-graduation job searching.

“Most importantly, the experience I’ve gained during this internship is invaluable when it comes to future job interviews. Having practical skills and a deep understanding of workplace dynamics can give me a competitive edge over other applicants.

“Employers are often looking for candidates who demonstrate professionalism and the ability to adapt to real-world situations, which is something that I can confidently offer alongside my academic qualifications. By blending my education with this hands-on experience, I am positioning myself for greater success in my career.”

Arthur Kond Arthur Kond, creative director at multimedia production studio Sila Sveta, shared his personal experience and how through an internship he discovered his passion and ultimately his career.



“When I started working at Sila Sveta, there were no internships at the studio, and it was still quite a small business in the multimedia industry. I was invited as a freelancer to create 2D graphics and motion design, where I offered my vision for one of the scenes, even changing the creative director’s script, and the team liked it.



“After that, I joined the studio on a permanent basis and became a designer, quickly developing new skills. Over time, I was appointed art director, and later — creative director. Throughout my journey, I always took initiative and wasn’t afraid to propose my ideas, even when it wasn’t required.



“For example, the producer and I proposed our own vision for the FIFA Qatar closing ceremony, even though there was no initial request for it. A few months later, our idea was approved, and we were able to bring the show to life. That’s why internships are a valuable starting point, where you can experiment, learn through practice, and lay the foundation for future professional growth.”

Internships are an essential part of young adults’ journeys into the professional world. They offer a wealth of benefits, including practical experience, financial compensation, career exploration, and invaluable networking opportunities. As students seek to maximise their educational investment, engaging in internships can serve as a critical strategy for enhancing employability and achieving long-term career success.