What is forex trading and how to start doing it

Forex trading or FX trading, short for foreign exchange trading, is the process of buying and selling currencies with the aim of making a profit. It is a decentralised market that consists of buyers and sellers who transfer currency between each other at an agreed price. Here are the steps needed to start your journey on the FX market.

1. Choose a reliable broker

You need a broker to access the FX market. Look for a broker regulated by a recognised financial authority in your country. Look at fees and commissions.

2. Open a trading account

The broker you choose will open a trading account for you. You will have exclusive access to your account with your own username and password, which will give you access to FX platforms. Your broker will ask you to make an initial small deposit to the account. This is the amount of money you will have to make to sell and buy positions.

3. Develop a trading plan

Your trading plan is your trading strategy, desired goals, and chosen risk tolerance. You need to educate yourself through analysing markets, studying previous trends, and staying up to date with the news to give you background understanding of the geopolitical and economic effects that might influence the market. Having a trading plan will keep you disciplined with an entry and exit strategy, this minimises a concept called emotional trading. Emotional trading is when you take decisions based on an inflow of emotions that will, more often than not, cloud your judgement.

4. Practice on a demo account

Your trading platform will have the option to open a demo account. This account gives you access to real time market movements and the ability to buy and sell with no real money involved. It gives you the space to experience the rush of the market without risking your money.

5. Start trading

After you’ve practised on the demo account, it’s time for you to take a step into the real FX world. Start by executing small trades and analyse and understand the sensitivity of each trade on the market. Increase the size of your trade as you get more comfortable with the market.