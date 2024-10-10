Knowing how to handle your money has become a vital skill in our fast-paced financial world. Learn from entrepreneurs about how financial literacy have helped their journey.

Financial literacy initiatives aim to enhance your understanding of financial concepts, promoting better saving and investment behaviours.

With increasing concerns about economic inequality and the financial well-being of various communities, evaluating the effectiveness of these programmes is more critical than ever.

What is financial literacy?

Financial literacy encompasses the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed financial decisions, including budgeting, saving, investing, and understanding credit. Programmes are typically designed to cater to various demographics, including youth, low-income families, and older adults, each facing unique financial challenges.

How are financial literacy programmes effective?

Studies have shed light on the effectiveness of financial literacy programms. A review by the US-based Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center (GFLEC) highlighted that programmes tailored to specific demographics yield the most significant benefits.

For instance, youth programmes that incorporate gamification and real-world scenarios have demonstrated increased engagement and retention of financial concepts.

For low-income families, workshops that emphasise practical budgeting and saving strategies have proven effective.

A report from the US-based Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) revealed that participants in such workshops increased their savings rates by an average of 30 per cent.

Access to tools like budgeting apps and personalised financial counseling has enhanced participants' confidence in managing their finances.

Allen Huang Dr Allen Huang, associate dean of the school of business and management at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) said, “University financial education significantly enhances students' saving and investment skills.

“Business programmes equip students with essential knowledge in budgeting, understanding interest rates, and the importance of compound growth, which collectively lead to better financial decision-making.

“Research indicates that students who participate in financial education programmes are more likely to save regularly and invest wisely. For instance, respondents who receive more comprehensive financial education are less likely to overdraw their checking accounts or engage in fee-generating credit card behaviours, and they tend to avoid non-bank borrowing methods.”

Older adults, often facing retirement-related financial challenges, have also benefited from targeted initiatives. Programmes focusing on retirement planning and investment strategies have led to increased understanding and improved decision-making, resulting in better long-term financial stability.

What are the long-term benefits of financial literacy programmes?

The long-term benefits of financial literacy initiatives extend beyond immediate financial gains.

Financial literacy correlates with better financial behaviours, such as higher savings rates and more prudent investment choices.

Financial literacy fosters economic resilience. If you are equipped with financial knowledge, you are better prepared to navigate economic downturns, manage debt effectively, and make strategic financial decisions.

This resilience can contribute to your reduced reliance on social services, alleviating pressure on public resources.

“Moreover, financial education empowers students to make informed investment decisions. By understanding the principles of risk and return, students can assess investment opportunities more critically, leading to more strategic choices.

“Research shows that education increases financial market participation, measured by investment income and equity ownership, while dramatically reducing the probability that an individual declares bankruptcy, experiences foreclosure, or is delinquent on a loan.

“For example, research from HKUST shows that education can reduce the likelihood of purchasing fraudulent financial products by up to 17 per cent. This knowledge not only helps students avoid scams but also encourages them to explore legitimate investment avenues, such as stocks and mutual funds, with confidence,” added Huang.

Enhanced financial literacy can stimulate local economies. As you learn to save and invest wisely, you contribute to your communities through increased consumer spending and investment in local businesses. This ripple effect can drive economic growth and improve overall community well-being.

Benito Mable, founder and CEO of wealth management platform Vault22 spoke about the long term benefits of financial literacy programmes.

Economic stability: Over time, financial literacy initiatives can enhance economic stability by promoting saving, reducing household debt, and enabling better financial decision-making. In South Africa, where household debt is high, the potential long-term impact is significant. - Benito Mable

“Reduction of financial exclusion: Financial literacy promotes inclusion by equipping people with the skills to engage with formal banking, helping reduce financial exclusion in both urban and rural areas.

“Intergenerational benefits: Financial literacy can create lasting benefits, as knowledge is often passed down through generations, leading to greater financial resilience.”

Wai Ken Wong, regional director of digital wealth management company StashAway, shared another long term benefit of financial literacy programmes.

“Sustained behavioural change and long-term wealth building: The long-term impact of financial literacy programmes goes beyond just knowledge acquisition. Effective programmes empower individuals to change their financial behaviours permanently.

“This is especially so for the younger generation, where early exposure to financial literacy education can help them build good financial habits that stick. For example, the habit of dollar-cost averaging - even if it’s just a small amount - can significantly improve a person's financial future.

“When people understand concepts like compounding, market cycles, and risk tolerance, they're also more likely to stay invested for the long haul, which paves the way for long-term wealth building.”

Case studies

Sarah Sefiane “Financial literacy is a powerful tool that opens doors to limitless opportunities. It’s more than just an important skill — it's the foundation for a majority of my successes.

“My understanding of how finances work gave me the confidence to start my business and see the sky as the only limit. Managing large sums of capital can easily lead to missteps, but with a solid base of investing and budgeting, you can completely redefine your financial path.

“True financial literacy isn’t just about numbers and basic accounting; it’s about mastering how money works, how to leverage it effectively, and ultimately, how to make it work for you.

“As an entrepreneur from a Moroccan background, financial literacy has been central to my journey. I witnessed first-hand how the lack of financial education can impact families and their futures.

“Financial education has the power to transform lives. By mastering investing, saving, and budgeting, I broke free from the cycles I observed around me, empowering myself to build an independent life.

“I am grateful for the moments I spent learning about money, which opened up limitless opportunities. This understanding has fuelled my confidence to launch my business and initiate programs that empower women through upskilling.

“I firmly believe that emotional stability is rooted in financial stability, a principle that has continually driven my life,” said Sarah Sefiane, general manager at management training company Skyrize Partners.

Challenges

Despite these successes, challenges remain. One significant barrier is accessibility; many individuals, particularly in rural communities, may lack access to comprehensive financial education.

Programmes must find innovative ways to reach these populations, such as through partnerships with local organisations or digital platforms that provide flexible learning options.

The measurement of success in financial literacy initiatives often focuses on short-term outcomes rather than long-term behavioural changes.

Future evaluations should prioritise longitudinal studies that assess the sustained impact of financial education on participants’ financial habits over time.

“Just like investing, there isn’t always a one-size-fits-all solution to financial literacy initiatives. Financial literacy programs that are adapted to the specific needs of different demographics (age, income level, education) tend to be more effective.

“For instance, young professionals benefit from digital tools and online courses, while older demographics may prefer one-on-one coaching or seminars.

“Programmes that recognise these distinctions and offer customised approaches typically see higher engagement and better outcomes in terms of saving and investment behaviour,” added Wong.

Financial literacy initiatives play a crucial role in empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures. By evaluating the effectiveness of these programmes across different demographics, stakeholders can refine their approaches, ensuring that they meet the unique needs of diverse populations.