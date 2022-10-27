What does it mean for a currency to have a 'flexible exchange rate'?

A flexible exchange rate, also known as a floating exchange rate, changes according to supply and demand. This means if the demand for a currency is low or it's widely available its value goes down, and conversely, if it's in demand or short supply, its value goes up – and with it the exchange rate.



In fixed exchange rate regime, a reduction in the par value of the currency is termed as devaluation and a rise as the revaluation. On the other hand, in the flexible exchange rate system, the decrease in currency price is regarded as depreciation and increase, as appreciation.