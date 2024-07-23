The creator economy, a term coined to describe the environment surrounding online content creators across platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram, has emerged as a potent force in global markets. Learn about the creator economy, its background, how it helps the economy, and the future of such an industry.

In a world increasingly defined by digital connectivity, a seismic shift is underway that is reshaping not just entertainment and media but also the very fabric of economic opportunity. This phenomenon is not just about viral videos and memes but represents a fundamental reimagining of how individuals generate income and accrue value in the digital age.

Hady Hajjar Hady Hajjar, co-founder and managing partner of Humanagement Middle East - the first company to act as an agent for international celebrities in the Middle East, put the definition and goal of the creator economy in very simple terms saying, “The creator economy represents a significant shift in how individuals can earn a living and build careers through direct interaction with their audiences, leveraging digital platforms and innovative business models.”

Let’s explore the history of the creator economy

The roots of the creator economy can be traced back to the early 2000s with the advent of platforms like YouTube, which enabled ordinary individuals to broadcast their creativity to a global audience. What began as a hobby for some soon evolved into a viable career path as creators realised the potential to monetise their content through advertising, sponsorships, and direct fan support.

Fast forward to the present day, and the landscape has exploded. Creators now span a spectrum of niches: From gamers streaming their gameplay to millions of viewers on Twitch, to lifestyle influencers showcasing products on Instagram, and artists selling digital artworks as NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). This diversification has not only broadened the appeal of the creator economy but has also unlocked new revenue streams and financial opportunities for those who can harness its power effectively.

Anoir Houmou, founder and CEO of video platform RECRD, shared some numbers and data about the performance of the creator economy.

The creator economy is a $250 billion (Dh918 billion) self-sustaining sector, well on its way to becoming a trillion dollar ecosystem uniting content creators, social media users and brands. - Anoir Houmou

“The UAE, like several other economies globally, values the contributions of digital creators, going so far as to set up dedicated funds and support systems to advance this ecosystem.

“We are also seeing universities set up dedicated courses for aspiring social media content creators and influencer marketers, recognising this as a relevant vocation of our times.”

Who are the leaders of the creator economy?

At the forefront of this movement are Millennials and Generation Z (Gen Z), demographic cohorts who grew up immersed in the internet and social media and are even known as digital natives. For them, the idea of building a career as an online creator is not just aspirational but increasingly attainable. Unlike traditional career paths that often require years of climbing corporate ladders, the creator economy offers a more direct route to financial independence and creative fulfillment.

Who are Gen Z and millennials? Millennials are people born roughly between 1981 and 1996.

Gen Z are people born roughly between 1997 and 2012.

Having grown up, Gen Z and Millennials, with digital technology and social media, they intuitively understand the mechanics of the creator economy and recognise its potential for financial gain. “These digital natives are not just passive consumers; they are active participants, shaping trends and driving demand for new forms of content,” said Toshiuki Otsuka, founder of snap-to-earn platform SNPIT.

Many of these young creators have built loyal followings numbering in the millions, leveraging their influence to secure lucrative brand partnerships and sponsorships. Moreover, platforms like Patreon and Substack have democratised income generation by allowing creators to monetise their content directly through subscriptions and exclusive content offerings, bypassing traditional media gatekeepers.

“These generations are proficient in using platforms like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and others. They understand the algorithms, trends, and best practices for gaining visibility and growing an audience and monetising their content,” added Hajjar.

“They have access to affordable or even free tools for content creation, such as smartphone cameras, editing apps, and social media management tools.”

Arun Leslie John, Chief Market Analyst of investment company, Century Financial, added to why these two specific generations are lead contributors to the creator economy.

About 74 per cent of Gen Z spend their free time online and are twice as likely to shop online on mobile compared to Millennials. - Arun Leslie John

“This generation stays updated on trends and can create content swiftly, making them crucial to the creator economy. As both creators and consumers, they generate income and content, contributing significantly to the ecosystem.”

How can you join the creator economy?

The first thing you need to do is discover your passion and the required skillset needed to fuel this passion. You then have to choose your platforms and content quality and the most important thing, you need to stay consistent, this builds credibility and trust within your audience.

Hajjar, being experienced in the industry, gave some tips saying, “Identifying your niche and finding a unique perspective or style that sets you apart from others is the first step into firmly rooting oneself in the domain.

“Choosing your platforms and producing good quality content while being consistent, relevant and engaging are also vital steps. Building and engaging with other creators and with the followers comes next, to firmly establish oneself in the industry, which will ultimately lead to the ability to monetise the content and initiating brands partnerships and sponsorships.”

Do creators influence people?

Central to the rise of the creator economy is the concept of influence. Creators wield considerable sway over consumer behavioUr, making them highly sought after by brands eager to tap into their engaged audiences. This correlation has blurred the lines between entertainment, advertising, and commerce, creating a new paradigm where creators are not just entertainers but also entrepreneurs and cultural influencers.

Investors and venture capitalists have taken notice, pouring billions of dollars into platforms and technologies that support the creator economy. From analytics tools that track engagement metrics to marketplaces for buying and selling digital assets, the infrastructure surrounding online creators has become a burgeoning industry in its own right. This influx of capital has further legitimised the creator economy as a viable asset class, with potential for substantial returns on investment.

Sara Avera Sara Avera, cofounder of GCME, a project management company, spoke about the influence of the creator industry on people. She spoke in a very relatable way saying how people buy things now based on the opinion of their favourite creator.

“Not only does this help the average person, but it also provides brands great exposure. When was the last time you purchased products or services after seeing an advertisement on a billboard?

“These days, we instantly go for recommendations on TikTok and other social media platforms instead of simply checking Google reviews. We keep an eye on the whereabouts of our favourite influencers and content producers. That is what drives our modern-day consumer decisions.”

What are the opportunities and challenges in this field?

Hajjar spoke about the opportunities that an industry like the creator economy presents saying, “Furthermore, the creators’ economy provides an alternative to traditional 9 to 5 jobs, appealing to those seeking flexibility, creativity, and autonomy in their work notably among these two generations.

“The potential for scaling income is significant nowadays; a single viral video or post can lead to a surge in followers, brand deals, and other monetisation opportunities.”

Despite its rapid growth, the creator economy is not without its challenges. Issues such as content moderation, copyright infringement, and platform algorithm changes can impact creator earnings and audience reach. Moreover, the competitive nature of the industry means that not all creators will achieve financial success, leading to concerns about sustainability and mental health among those chasing viral fame.

However, for those who navigate these challenges successfully, the potential financial rewards are significant. Top creators can earn millions of dollars annually through a combination of ad revenue, sponsorships, merchandise sales, and digital asset transactions. The ability to diversify income streams and build a personal brand that transcends any single platform offers resilience in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

What is the future of the creator economy?

The creator economy shows no signs of slowing down. If anything, it is projected to continue its trajectory as a dominant force in global markets, reshaping how we define work, creativity, and economic value. Millennials and Gen Z, with their fluency in digital communication and innate understanding of online communities, are uniquely positioned to lead this revolution.

Houmou spoke about the future of the creator economy and how creators can have greater control over their content.

“With big tech deciding the course of the creator economy, we are now increasingly seeing conversations hover around intellectual property rights and revenue distribution. In this aspect, the future of social media will be one where creators have greater control over their content and earnings, while ensuring that their followers and brands are able to leverage each digital interaction to earn alongside.

“Such a mutually rewarding user-powered ecosystem is only possible on blockchain technology, and we are already seeing several social monetisation or SocialFi [social finance] platforms merging DeFi or decentralised finance tools to rewrite online monetisation as we know it.

“This will enable creators, users and advertisers to align on the sample plane, and tap into revenue streams like tipping, micro-payments, exclusive content drops and community subscriptions.

“And with the tech to convert content into NFTs, new models of recurring revenue will emerge, positioning digital content as a comparable asset class.”

What is SocialFi? SocialFi platforms use avenues built on top of crypto infrastructure, allowing content creators to cash in on their influence and users to earn rewards for scrolling. Industry participants say SocialFi presents a more desirable business model in comparison to that of today’s social media giants.

Information courtesy: Blockworks.co

John said that there is massive earning potential from such an economy.

“The creator economy has substantial financial potential. A report by investment banking company Goldman Sachs report from early 2023 predicts that the global creator economy could reach $480 billion (Dh1.7 trillion) by 2027.

“Viewed as a branch of marketing, the creator economy could become the future of marketing, generating immense revenue within the global digital advertising landscape.”