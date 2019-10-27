LATEST
- Announcement: President Trump confirmed the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdad on Sunday at a press conference in the White House.
- Killed in raid: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a raid conducted by the US military in northwest Syria on Saturday, Trump said.
- Elusive leader: Baghdadi has been the subject of an international manhunt for years, and has been incorrectly reported dead or injured multiple times.
- Daesh on the back foot: Baghdadi's death is another defeat for Daesh, which has faced increasing pressure in recent years. The terror group lost its last stronghold in Syria in March.
Washington: President Trump confirmed the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdad on Sunday at a press conference in the White House.
Trump said the Deash leader Baghdadi died "like a dog" and like a coward".
"Last night the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice," said Trump.
Baghdadi died after exploding a suicide "vest", said Trump in a live announcement of Sunday. Trump said the Daesh leader died after igniting a vest he was wearing. The blast killed him and three children.
Killed in raid
Al-Baghdadi was killed in a raid conducted by the US military in northwest Syria on Saturday, Trump said.
"I got to watch much of it. No personnel were lost in the operation. While a large number of Baghdadi's fighters and companions were killed with him."
Al Baghdadi has been the subject of an international manhunt for years, and has been incorrectly reported dead or injured multiple times.
Trump said that Baghdadi's death is another defeat for Daesh, which has faced increasing pressure in recent years. The terror group lost its last stronghold in Syria in March.
"11 young children were moved out of the house and are uninjured. The only ones remaining were Baghdadi in the tunnel and he had dragged three of his young children with him.
"They were led to certain death. He reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children. His body was mutilated by the blast."