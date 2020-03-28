Spain's COVID-19 cases rose to 72,248 on Saturday, from 64,059 Friday, according to the health ministry.
The countrys' coronavirus death toll, meanwhile, rose to 5,690, from 4,858 on Friday, a spokesperson said.
More details to follow.
Coronavirus death toll jumps to 5,690, from 4,858
Spain's COVID-19 cases rose to 72,248 on Saturday, from 64,059 Friday, according to the health ministry.
The countrys' coronavirus death toll, meanwhile, rose to 5,690, from 4,858 on Friday, a spokesperson said.
More details to follow.