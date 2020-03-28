Spain
Ambulances medical staff deliver a patient wearing protection masks at Cruces hospital, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Image Credit: AP
Also in this package

Spain's COVID-19 cases rose to 72,248 on Saturday, from 64,059 Friday, according to the health ministry.

The countrys' coronavirus death toll, meanwhile, rose to 5,690, from 4,858 on Friday, a spokesperson said.

More details to follow.