In an interview, Aminu spoke about how his passion in the field began when he was younger. “I was fascinated by how things were created in movies,” he said in an interview with an African news channel, DailyNews24 TV.

Aminu began working on these glasses almost two years ago and it was also tested by a visually impaired man in his community and “impressed him”. According to Aminu, he was given feedback by the man, which he used to improve the gadget. Some of the suggestions involved a wireless switch, smaller parts, and black lenses.

The gadget, made with working materials he could acquire, are made up of infrared sensors which quickly alert the person using them of any obstacle ahead, by emitting a beeping sound.

In another interview with African media company Pan African Lifestyle, Aminu said, “I want to install a voice prompter instead of just this beeping sound. I also want to ensure they work well during the day, because they work better in the night.”

However, Aminu mentions that he needs better materials to improve the gadget. He states he hasn’t received any funding from either the government or a foundation.

“I face a significant challenge due to lack of materials which hinder my ability to develop and sell these ideas. I have not received any support from the government or foundations except for one, which provided me with some materials,” he told DailyNews24 TV.

Besides the sensory glasses, Aminu has also created a canoe, a radio station with a transmitter on 87.5 frequency which covers around a 10km range, a bomb detector to scan for explosives and an automatic water spray for farmers. He says he made these gadgets alone, “without any support or materials provided for mass production”.

The teen also mentioned in the interview that he wants to create drones for farm irrigation and also a fingerprint or ID card door opener, “similar to those used in China. If I have the opportunity, I can do it and people will make use of it.”

With big dreams and hopes, Aminu continues to create and develop gadgets to help people in his community. One of his dreams includes a large factory where he has staff working and collaborating with him, to advance their knowledge and also create technological devices for local use and eventually, exports.

“My advice to young innovators is to use their knowledge to create something, even without waiting for government support. This can eventually lead to establishing a company that benefits the community,” he told the outlet.