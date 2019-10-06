Reportedly, he did it show the extent of his organisation's power

Rome: Italian prosecutors have launched an investigation into a Naples mafia boss suspected of having given 10,000 euros (Dh40,331.59) to one of his men to buy a newborn baby, a paper reported Sunday.Italian mafia boss suspected of having helped buy baby

The boss from the Camorra, the neapolitan mafia, is thought to have offered the money to a women from eastern Europe to provide one of his men with a son, "Il Mattino" reported.

According to a legal document obtained by the newspaper, he did it show the extent of his organisation's power.