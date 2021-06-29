Dubai: An 20-year-old Egyptian woman has been arrested for killing her husband by placing rat poison in his food to marry his brother, local media reported.
The Mansoura Criminal Court in Dakahlia Governorate sentenced her to death, and referred the case to the Grand Mufti today for a possible execution of the sentence.
The victim’s brother revealed the convict wanted to get rid of her husband to marry him, and that her husband had become an obstacle in her path.
After her arrest, the suspect admitted to committing the crime.
In his statements to the Public Prosecution, the victim’s brother said when he headed to his house, he saw secretions coming out of his mouth and a change in the colour of his skin.
He accused his brother’s wife his of killing him using a rat poison.