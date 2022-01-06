Dubai: A young Jordanian street vendor was rewarded only five dinars ($7) for returning 17,000 dinars ($25,000) to the man who lost them in Irbid city, northern Jordan, local media reported.
Ismael Abu Aql, who sells cotton candy, found the cash near Al Ansari money exchange shop in Irbid. He then searched for the owner and handed over the cash to him.
The street vendor said in a video that he found the cash and returned it to the owner, who gave him five dinars as a reward for his honesty. He said he had wished this would have remained between him and God. “I told the story to a friend who wrote about it on social media. I returned the money to its owner because I only sought the pleasure of Allah and never sought popularity on social media,” Abu Aql said.
The video has gone viral on social media platforms and garnered a lot of sarcasm from users, who mocked the owner’s reward of five dinars.
Social media users praised the cotton candy seller for his honesty and asked Allay Almighty to bless him and reward him much more than the five dinars that was given to him by the 'stingy' owner.