Cairo: Mourners attending a funeral of famous Lebanese singer George Al Rassi, killed earlier this week in a road crash, paid their last respects to him by dancing to tune of his songs, media reports said.
A video on social media showed bearers of Al Rassi’s coffin dancing to the music before laid him to rest in Lebanon. The late crooner’s popular song “You’re Love” blared out on a loudspeaker during the funeral.
Sound of gunfire shots could also be heard in the footage.
Al Rassi was killed on Saturday after his car crashed into a concrete barrier on a highway on the Lebanese-Syrian border.
The 42-year-old entertainer was coming to Lebanon after performing at a concert in the Syrian capital Damascus, the reports said.
A woman, who was accompanying him in the car, was also killed in the accident that occurred in Lebanon’s eastern border region of Bakka.
His sister, actress Nadine Al Rassi blamed the Lebanese government for her brother’s death, saying the road was dimly lit and the barrier was placed in the middle of the highway.
Born in January 1980 into an artistic family, Al Rassi launched a music career while still a teenager in the 1990s.Soon he was catapulted to fame in the homeland and beyond.