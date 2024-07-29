Dubai: The US Embassy in Beirut has advised its citizens to leave Lebanon amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, following a deadly attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams.
Also, Italy has called on its citizens to leave Lebanon.
The travel warnings were issued after a rocket attack on Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children and teens and injured dozens more on Saturday.
Israel has vowed to retaliate, blaming Hezbollah, though the group denies responsibility.
Also read
- Israel vows to hit ‘enemy’ after rocket kills 12 in annexed Golan; attack raises fears of wider war
- Israel says rocket fired from Lebanon kills at least 10 in Golan Heights
- Hezbollah evacuates positions ahead of expected Israel raids
- Lufthansa, Air France, Transavia and Austrian Airlines halt Beirut flights as Israel tensions rise
Germany also urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately.
Last month, the embassy issued a security alert urging American citizens to reconsider travel to Lebanon, stating: “The security environment remains complex and can change quickly.”
Additionally, the UK, France and several other countries have issued urgent travel advisories, asking their citizens to avoid or leave Lebanon immediately as tensions escalate, with Israel considering military action against Hezbollah.