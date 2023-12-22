United Nations: The United Nations Security Council was poised on Friday to vote on a much-delayed resolution concerning the Israel-Hamas war after Washington signalled support following resistance to earlier draft proposals.

After days of delays, the latest draft version seen by AFP calls for "urgent steps to immediately allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and also for creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities." It does not call for an immediate end to fighting.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters Thursday evening that "if the resolution is put forward as is, then we can support it."

Diplomatic wrangling at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan - causing the vote to be postponed several times this week - has come against the backdrop of deteriorating conditions in Gaza and a mounting death toll.

'Acute food insecurity'

It demands all sides "allow and facilitate the use of all... routes to and throughout the entire Gaza Strip, including border crossings... for the provision of humanitarian assistance."

Israel on Thursday bombed a newly reopened aid crossing, Hamas authorities said.

"Every single day we are working on increasing humanitarian assistance on the ground," Thomas-Greenfield added.

Members of the 15-member council have been grappling for days to find common ground on the resolution, as criticism mounts over the body's lack of action since the start of the war.

Israel has opposed the term "ceasefire," and Washington has used its veto twice to thwart resolutions backed by a majority of other members.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday there would be no ceasefire in Gaza until the "elimination" of Hamas.

The diplomatic tussle came as the UN's hunger monitoring system warned "every single person in war-torn Gaza is expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity in the next six weeks."

Hamas infiltrated Israel on October 7 and killed around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 250 people hostage, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.