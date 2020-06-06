Fighters loyal to Libya's Tripoli-based government in Tarhouna city, Libya, June 5. Image Credit: REUTERS

Abu Dhabi/Tripoli: The UAE has announced its full support for Egyptian efforts being made to bring about an immediate cease-fire in Libya, and return to the political track to end the crisis.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE stands with all efforts that seek an immediate end to the fighting in Libya, and return to the political track led by the United Nations in a manner that guarantees Libya’s sovereignty away from all external interference. Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi announced a new initiative for Libya on Saturday alongside east Libya-based leaders, which proposes an elected leadership council and a ceasefire starting on June 8.

Speaking alongside Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar and eastern parliament head Aguila Saleh in Cairo, Al Sisi said the agreement included a call for negotiations in Geneva and the exit of all foreign fighters from Libya.