Dubai: Two Egyptian brothers have been sentenced to death for killing their father after learning about him raping their sister (his daughter), Egyptian media reported.
Zagazig Criminal Court in Sharqia Governorate has also sentenced the victim’s wife and three daughters to two years in jail for helping the two brothers in killing their father.
The Director of Sharkqa Security received a report last year from the Director of Criminal Investigation, saying that police had found a body for someone called “Muslam A.M.kh” and they suspected a foul play.
Police investigation concluded that the man was premeditatedly killed by his sons and wife. The victim’s daughters are said to have given their father a medicine that caused him to fall unconscious. He was then handed over to his two sons who beat him and strangled him to death.
The duo admitted to killing their father in cooperation with their sisters and father’s wife for raping their youngest sister.
The court verdict was approved by the Grand Mufti.