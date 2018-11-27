Manama: Tunisia’s President Beji Qaid Al Sebsi was at the airport in Tunis to welcome Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman as his plane landed in early evening.
The Saudi crown prince is on the fourth leg of a multi-country tour that has taken him so far to the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt.
Selma Elloumi, Chief of Staff at the Presidency, said that Tunisia welcomed the visit as a consolidation of the good relations between Tunisia and Saudi Arabia since the rule of King Abdul Aziz.
“Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman represents Saudi Arabia and is welcome in Tunisia,” she said.
Caid Essebsi and Prince Mohammad are scheduled to hold talks that will focus on enhancing bilateral relations and invigorating the agreements signed by the two countries in the business area.
Tunisians look forward to Saudi Arabia increasing the volume of its investments in the Northern African country.
The volume of trade between them stands currently at SR 1.1 billion, and according to the Saudi-Tunisian business council, Riyadh has 38 investments in Tunisia, including hotels and health resorts.
Relations between the two countries encompass several areas, including the economy, the military, culture and sports.