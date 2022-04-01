Dubai: A 47-year-old Jordanian has died of shock and grief minutes after his son’s death, local media reported.
Reports said the 19-year-old man Othman Suleiman died after being electrocuted while he was cleaning the freezer following his mother's request in Southern Shouna's town of Rawda.
Othman’s uncle Mohammed Suleiman said minutes after Othman died, his father passed away. He said the fridge fell on Suleiman after he was electrocuted and he died instantaneously. He was, however, rushed to the Southern Shouna Hospital in an attempt to save his life.
“I had left the hospital to prepare for the funeral of my nephew Othman, and 20 minutes later, a doctor called me to tell me that my brother passed away,” he added.