“This is a celebration, not a protest. We are celebrating Algeria’s rebirth,” said Ali Selmi. “It’s like the end of a football match and Algeria won 3-0.” Mohammad Sa’adi, another young man, said: “Our battle will continue until we win.” Reuters TV footage from later showed police in riot gear and protesters facing off on a street near the presidential palace swathed in tear gas. Witnesses said clashes caused injuries on both sides.