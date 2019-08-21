Al Burhan to head council which will lead Sudan through three years of transition

A picture released by Sudan's Presidential Palace shows General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's ruling military council, during a swearing in ceremony in Khartoum on August 21, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Khartoum: The 11-member Sovereign Council that will lead Sudan through three years of transition to civilian rule was sworn in on Wednesday, state media reported.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who chairs the ruling body, took the oath first, followed by the council’s other members two hours later, the SUNA news agency said.

Al Burhan was dressed in military uniform at the swearing in ceremony, held at the presidential palace in Khartoum.

He will head the new Sovereign Council. Prime Minister-nominee Abdalla Hamdok was also sworn in.

Sudan completed on Tuesday the formation of the 11-member Sovereign Council that will run the country for a three-year transitional period until elections.

Hamdok, an economist who has served in international institutions, was nominated by Sudan’s main opposition alliance which negotiated for months with the Transitional Military Council to reach the agreement that led to the Sovereign Council’s establishment.

The council replaces the Transitional Military Council that Burhan headed, which had ruled Sudan since the overthrow of long-time president Omar al-Bashir in April.