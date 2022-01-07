Abu Dhabi: Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has offered an official apology to the UAE for confiscating funds at Mogadishu airport in 2018.
Roble also thanked the UAE for its humanitarian support for the people of Somalia. He said the confiscated funds are still with the Somali government and vowed to return as soon as possible.
Roble’s apology comes at a time when the UAE continues to lend a helping hand to Somalia, which is currently suffering from drought.
The Prime Minister made the apology as he received Emirati aid from Mohammed Ahmed Al Othman, UAE Ambassador in Mogadishu, to help those affected by drought.
The assistance has been delivered to Somalia following talks between Roble and the UAE ambassador on December 7, 2021, with a focus on ways to enhance bilateral relations and help Somalia overcome the drought crisis.
In April 2018, Somali security forces seized funds allocated for training Somali troops and assaulted Emirati soldiers on board an Emirati airplane at Mogadishu airport.