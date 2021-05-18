Dubai: Six grenades were fired from Lebanon towards Israel on Monday, as Israeli authorities asked citizens in the north to open shelters.
The Israeli army retaliated with 20 grenades toward the source of the fire in Kfar Shuba, Lebanon. An Israeli army spokesperson said six grenades were fired towards Israel but they fell inside Lebanese territory.
There were no reports of casualties or damage, and the shelling did not appear to signal the opening of a new front in Israel's fighting with militants in the Gaza Strip.
The Lebanese shelling caused Israeli air raid sirens to blare near the kibbutz of Misgav Am, along Israel's northern border with Lebanon.
It was the second incident of cross-border fire in the past week. On Thursday, three rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel but landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties.