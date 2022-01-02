Cairo: Saudi authorities have said that paper labour contracts are still recognised in the kingdom, denying media reports that such documents are no longer approved starting from January 1.
The denial was made by the Ministry of Human Resources which said that related media reports were “incorrect”.
“Reports circulated in some local media that beginning from January 1, the ministry does not recognise any paper work contract at labour tribunals except those registered or digitally documented are incorrect,” spokesman for the ministry Saad Al Hamad tweeted.
He explained that an ongoing labour documentation programme is an initiative aimed to strengthen protection of labour rights according to a mechanism announced by the ministry.
“Everyone is urged to seek accuracy in reporting information and obtaining it from official sources,” he added.
Saudi Arabia hosts a large community of migrant workers.
In March, the kingdom enforced major labour reforms, allowing job mobility and regulating the exit and re-entry visa issuance for expatriate workers without employers’ approval.