Says ‘instruments of diplomacy’ must be used to resolve conflict

Camerino, Italy - Pope Francis called for restraint and a lowering of tensions in the Middle East on Sunday following attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that have raised fears of a broader confrontation in the region.

Francis, during a visit to a city in central Italy that was severely damaged by a string of earthquakes in 2016, said he was worried by the ramifications of the attacks.

“I invite everyone to use the instruments of diplomacy to resolve the complex problems of the conflicts in the Middle East,” he said. “I renew a heartfelt appeal to the international community to make every possible effort to favour dialogue and peace,” he said after saying a Mass for several thousand people.

Washington, already embroiled in a standoff with Iran over its nuclear programme, has blamed Tehran for the attacks. Iran has denied any involvement.