In November he had said US no longer viewed colonies as illegal

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Also in this package Palestinians in despair as Trump legalises colonies

Occupied Jerusalem: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Washington’s backing for Israel’s colonies in the occupied West Bank will advance Israeli-Palestinian peace, angering Palestinian leaders who seek the territory for a state.

In a reversal of four decades of U.S. policy, Pompeo in November announced that the United States no longer viewed Israel’s colonies on West Bank land it captured in the 1967 Middle East war as “inconsistent with international law”.

Palestinians and the international community view the transfer of any country’s civilians to occupied land as illegal under the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 and U.N. Security Council resolutions. Many countries condemned the announcement.

But the move delighted Israel and provides important U.S. support amid a potential International Criminal Court (ICC) inquiry into alleged war crimes in Palestinian areas, including the West Bank.

Speaking by video link at a Jerusalem policy forum dubbed “The Pompeo Doctrine”, Pompeo, in a pre-recorded statement, said the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump returned to a “balanced and sober” approach to Middle East peace by changing its position.

Israeli colony Image Credit: AFP

“It’s important that we speak the truth when the facts lead us to it. And we are recognising that these colonies don’t inherently violate international law,” Pompeo said.

“The ‘Pompeo doctrine’ regarding the status of the colonies simply states that we are not foreigners in our homeland,” Netanyahu told the conference, hosted by the Kohelet Policy Forum, a Jerusalem think-tank.

The conference sought to build upon the new U.S. stance by laying out legal arguments in defence of Israel’s colonies and debating critics’ defences.

Around 430,000 colonists live amongst some 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank, where the Palestinians seek to set up a state along with the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

“Israeli colonial colonies are illegal under international law ... ignoring facts (doesn’t) mean they don’t exist,” chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said.

Erekat added that U.S. policy was pushing “the region further towards bloodshed and violence”.