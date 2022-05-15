Dubai: An Egyptian man was killed inside a hospital ICU following the explosion of a medical device while receiving treatment, local media reported.
According to police records, the victim died of severe burns and injuries he sustained following the explosion.
The family of the victim is said to have refused to receive the body of their son once they discovered that he was charred to death, appealing to authorities to investigate the circumstances of his death.
Initial investigations revealed that while the patient was receiving treatment in the ICU of the Internal Medicine Department, an electrical short-circuit in one of the devices caused a fire in the place, which resulted in the patient sustaining serious third-degree burns, estimated at 70 per cent.
The patient breathed his last while being transferred to another hospital to receive necessary treatment, as there was no department for burns treatment in the same hospital.