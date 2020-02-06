Occupied Jerusalem Image Credit: Social Media

Jerusalem: Fourteen people were injured in central occupied Jerusalem on Thursday, including one in a serious condition, in a possible car ramming at a popular nightspot, emergency responders and the military said.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. near Jerusalem’s First Station, a popular entertainment hub

Israel's Magen David emergency medical service said it had "treated and evacuated" 14 people to hospitals following the incident at Jerusalem's First Station, an area that includes several bars and restaurants.

A soldier was moderately injured with wounds to his limbs. The rest were lightly hurt and were evacuated to hospitals in the capital.

“When we arrived at the scene we saw chaos, three youths were lying on the sidewalk, and nearby 9 others were gathered who had been hurt,” said medic Oz Faulk.

A military spokesperson told AFP that the army was aware of a possible attack perpetrated by someone driving a vehicle in the area and would have more information later on Thursday.

The incident comes amid a rise in tensions following the release of US President Donald Trump’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The IDF has been on a heightened state of alert.

Hamas on Wednesday called on Palestinians to step up confrontations with Israel after Israeli security forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager. Mohammed Al Hadad was the first Palestinian killed in unrest since Trump unveiled his plan last week to accolades from Israel but condemnation from many in the Arab and Muslim world.

Witnesses and medical officials said al-Hadad was shot as he took part in a protest in Hebron, a Palestinian city with Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.