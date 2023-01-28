Dubai: A Jordanian man has been given a six-year prison sentence for the brutal killing of his daughter using an electric wire, local media reported.
The sentence was made after the public prosecution completed investigation into the crime that took place in September 2021.
Police investigation revealed that the man had repeatedly beaten his daughter for hours and would take breaks to smoke cigarettes before resuming the assault, all because she had received low grades in university.
According to local media sources, the 21-year-old university student Rania Al Abadi died as a result of severe beating by her father, with the assistance of her mother and aunt who covered her mouth. The Criminal Prosecutor, Judge Muwaffaq Obeidat, charged the father with murder.
It is reported that Rania was a first-year student at Al Balqaa Applied University in Al Salt, where she was studying on a scholarship. The suspect, her father, allegedly beat her with an electric wire out of fear that she might lose the scholarship due to poor grades.
The father has been referred to the Public Prosecutor and confessed to beating his daughter at the time but stated that he did not intend to kill her. The victim’s brothers have also been interrogated.
According to a source close to the investigation, the father attempted to save his daughter’s life after she lost consciousness and fell to the ground. An autopsy was conducted at a private hospital and 50 per cent of Rania’s body was reported to be bruised.
The tragic event has sparked a wave of outrage on social media platforms, with users expressing their anger and demanding the severest punishment for the father. A hashtag, #StopKillingWomen, has been launched, calling for justice for women.