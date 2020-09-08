Dubai: The Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) in Amman resumed commercial flights on Tuesday, after six months of closure, local media reported.
According to QAIA’s official website, flights from Algeria, Saudi Arabia and Turkey will arrive today.
Safety intervals were scheduled between flights to ensure passengers from different planes do not interact and meet at the airport.
A limited number of commercial flights will travel to and from Jordan during the first week of the airport’s reopening to test the agreed upon mechanisms by the government.
Health and logistical systems will be tested, as well as hotel accommodation system for travellers arriving from yellow and red zone countries.