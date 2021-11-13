Dubai: Unable to bear the loss of his son, a Jordanian man died hours after his young son passed away, local media reported.
The bereaved father could not believe it when he was told that his 18-year-old son died after a billboard fell on him in Irbid. The news resulted in him having a heart attack.
Yassin Al Sabah, a high school student, died last Tuesday when he was passing by a shop where a billboard was being installed. It so happened that the moment Al Sabah was under the billboard, it fell on him, killing him on spot.
The tragic news has sparked a wave of sympathy for the grieving family who lost two of its members within hours.