Dubai: Algeria’s National People’s Assembly has passed a law that makes uttering indecent words in public punishable by two to six months in prison and fines of 5 to 10 million Algerian dinars (Dh135,000 to Dh270,000).
The decision, reported by Echourouk, an Algerian newspaper, comes as part of a broader initiative to maintain public decency.
The law specifically targets acts or statements considered indecent in public places, with offenders facing possible imprisonment, fines, or both.
Furthermore, the Assembly’s Legal Affairs and Freedoms Committee has also endorsed an amendment aimed at clarifying the classification of terrorist individuals and entities included in the national list of those sought.
In addition, the committee has reached a consensus on 15 amendments to the new draft penal code, signalling a comprehensive approach to addressing legal issues and enhancing the country’s legislative framework.