Dubai: Saudi Arabia has ordered the closure of five petrol stations in Riyadh and Jubail for tampering with pump meter readings to cheat customers.
The stations, all operated by the same commercial entity, had installed devices to manipulate the quantity of fuel sold.
The crackdown was a result of joint inspections by the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), coordinated by the Permanent Executive Committee for Fuel Stations and Service Centers.
The inspections revealed clear violations of the Law of Calibration and Measurements and the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law.
Legal action has been initiated against both the station owner and employees.
The Permanent Executive Committee emphasised its commitment to protecting consumers and ensuring that petrol stations comply with all regulatory requirements.