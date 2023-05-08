Dubai: A 13-year-old Iraqi girl from Kirkuk province died after fainting shortly after consuming three cans of an energy drink. Despite being rushed to a health centre, the girl could not be saved.
Dr. Nabil Hamdi Bouchnak, Director General of the Kirkuk Health Department, confirmed the incident and said that an autopsy is being conducted, along with laboratory tests, to determine the exact cause of death.
According to Bouchnak, the preliminary information indicates that the girl fainted after drinking three energy drink cans consecutively.
He warned that energy drinks are not a healthy option, especially for young people and patients, due to their high calorie content and ingredients like caffeine.
Excessive consumption of these drinks may lead to critical health conditions and disorders in a short period of time.
In 2017, a South Carolina teenager died after consuming a large soda, a café latte, and an energy drink within a two-hour period, resulting in a caffeine-induced cardiac event.
In another case from 2014, a 16-year-old girl from the UK suffered a heart attack after consuming excessive amounts of energy drinks daily.
Health experts have cautioned that the high levels of caffeine and other stimulants in these beverages can lead to increased heart rate, high blood pressure, and, in extreme cases, seizures or even death.