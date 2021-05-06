Cairo: An Iraqi doctor shot his wife dead during a family dispute, local media reported, citing security sources, the latest in a series of family violence in the country.
The husband fired three shots at his wife, who is an obstetrics and gynecology doctor, a security source said.
“The female doctor died after receiving the three shots. The crime took place in their house in the district of Al Qudus in the centre of Kirkuk [in north Iraq],” the source added. There were no immediate details of the dispute.
In recent months, Iraq has seen a string of family crimes.
Family dispute
In April, a man had set his wife on fire following a spat due to a family dispute near the capital Baghdad, local media reported.
The 35-year-old man lost his temper during the altercation, doused petrol on the woman and set her ablaze in the area of Al Mahmudia, south Baghdad, the sources added.
The 37-year-old woman was hospitalised with severe burns.
Experts blame a perceived upsurge in domestic violence in Iraq on economic woes compounded by an outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic after years of a devastating fight against Daesh terrorists in the country.