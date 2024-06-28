Dubai: The Iraqi Ministry of Education has filed a legal case against a sixth-grade student for violently assaulting a teacher, an action announced by Ibrahim Al Jubouri, the Minister of Education.

The incident occurred in the Babylon governorate during an examination, where the student was caught cheating.

The assaulted teacher, Hussein Rabie, who is also the assistant principal at the school, was seriously injured and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to hospital officials, Rabie suffered a concussion along with numerous bruises to his head and body, which left him in an unstable condition.

Following the incident, a delegation from the Ministry of Education travelled to Babylon Governorate to inquire about Rabie’s health and the circumstances of the assault.

The ministry has emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of teachers and has transferred the case to the ministry’s legal authorities for further action against the student to prevent such occurrences in the future.