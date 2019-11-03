Tehran to this day still holds dual nationals to use as bargaining chips

In this Nov. 13, 1979 photo, Iranians pray and gather in front of the American Embassy in Tehran, Iran, where Islamic "revolutionary" students had been holding 60 American employees hostage since Nov. 4, 1979. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover in Tehran may have ended after 444 days, but both America and Iran still remain captive to a crisis that began 40 years ago.

While those held hostage at the embassy ultimately would be released, Iran to this day holds dual nationals and those with Western ties as bargaining chips for negotiating deals.

Cries of “Death of America” still echo through hard-line rallies as Iran’s supreme leader criticizes the untrustworthiness of the “Great Satan” over President Donald Trump unilaterally pulling the U.S. out of the 2015 nuclear deal.

A Shiite cleric walks past anti-US graffiti on the wall of the former US embassy which has now been turned into a museum in Tehran. Image Credit: AP

That mutual suspicion has reached a level unseen since the hostage crisis - and perhaps in some ways has gone beyond it.

Meanwhile, the chance for an armed conflict has risen, something avoided even during the hostage crisis.

The U.S. blames Iran for a series of attacks across the Middle East in the last six months, culminating with a drone-and-cruise-missile attack on Saudi Arabia's Aramco facilities in September that halved the kingdom’s oil production and caused energy markets to spike.

Destroyed installations in Saudi Arabia's Khurais oil processing plant on September 20, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Iran denies being responsible for that attack, as well as for explosions that targeted oil tankers off the United Arab Emirates, despite overwhelming evidence pointing to its involvement. Both the US and Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of being behind the Aramco attacks.

However, Tehran proudly claimed shooting down a U.S. military surveillance drone in June and has seized other tankers.

How did the U.S. and Iran get here?

A direct line can be drawn back to the American miscalculations before, during and after the Islamic Revolution.

“Iran is not in a revolutionary or even a ‘pre-revolutionary’ situation,” a CIA analysis on the country circulated in the White House declared in August 1978.

“There is dissatisfaction with the shah’s tight control of the political process, but this does not at all at present threaten the government.”

By January 1979, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi would flee Iran while suffering from a fatal illness the U.S. knew nothing about.

The so-called Islamic Revolution would take hold in the next month, which also would see Marxist students overrun the embassy in Tehran and briefly hold it.

Iranian Marxist students in 1979 who stormed the US embassy. Image Credit: AFP

The U.S. in part realized the danger its diplomats, employees, military advisers and spies faced.

The U.S. presence in Iran dropped from over 1,400 civilian and military personnel to about 70 by the time of the Nov. 4, 1979 embassy takeover.

However, the Carter administration sought to establish a relationship with Iran’s so-called revolutionary government.

There had been billions of dollars in arms sales to the shah, including advanced F-14 Tomcat jet fighters that required American support.

The U.S. also wanted to maintain access to its secret listening posts in Iran to monitor signals and missile tests in the Soviet Union.

America long had seen the shah as a bulwark in the Arabian Gulf against Soviet expansion.

Soviet forces would invade Afghanistan amid the hostage crisis, leading to the Carter Doctrine - that the U.S. would use military force to defend its interests across the energy-rich region.

All this blinded Washington to warnings from Tehran. When Carter allowed the shah into New York for medical treatment Oct. 23, he lit the fuse for the Islamist student takeover.

In this file photo Iran's Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi stands with US President Jimmy Carter. Image Credit: AP

A protest Nov. 1 saw the embassy protected.

That wasn’t the case Nov. 4, both the 15th anniversary of the shah expelling Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini from Iran and of a bloody attack by security forces on students the year before.

Police faded into the background as hundreds of students jumped the fence and took over the embassy in 3 1/2 hours.

But the students themselves would date their anger back further to the 1953 coup that overthrew Iran’s elected prime minister and cemented the shah’s power, a putsch organized by the CIA and British spies.

The hostage crisis ultimately ended on the day President Ronald Reagan was inaugurated in 1981.

In this file picture US President Jimmy Carter stands with a released US hostage Image Credit: NYT

It saw both sides agree to the Algiers Accords, which promised to end disputes over unfulfilled military purchases made by the shah, outstanding court cases and U.S. political and military intervention “in Iran’s internal affairs.”